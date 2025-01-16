Sometimes you just need a good ole fashioned 2000s romcom to get you through the dreary days of January. You've already watched The Notebook? How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days? He's Just Not That Into You? All watched? Okay. Well, Something's Gotta Give, starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson is now streaming on Prime Video. The pair's later in life romance is full of dirty jokes and great one-liners from both Keaton and Nicholson. The logline for the movie is as follows:

"When perpetually single, aging music industry exec Harry Sanborn, and his latest trophy girlfriend, Marin, arrive at her mother's beach house in the Hamptons, they find that her mother, playwright Erica Barry, also plans to stay for the weekend. Erica is scandalized by the relationship and Harry's sexist ways. But when Harry has a heart attack while there, and the doctor prescribes bedrest, his only option is to stay at the Barry home. Left in the care of Erica and his doctor, a love triangle starts to take shape."

What Else Has Diane Keaton Been In?

Diane Keaton has graced the romcom/family movie screens for more than four decades. One of her earliest was Baby Boom, where her character has to suddenly take custody of a baby when a relative dies. She also starred in both Father of the Bride films, as Nina Banks, opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. One of her most iconic roles of course, is in The First Wives Club alongside Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler. The trio play a group of friends who make a pack to get back at their ex-husbands for taking them for granted. In the 2000s and beyond, Keaton has played the matriarch of many families including in The Family Stone and Because I Said So. Two of her most recent movies, Book Club and Book Club: The Next Chapter, include her once again in the role of a woman swept off her feet in a later in life romance. The movies star other icons of the genre, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, and Mary Steenburgen.

Jack Nicholson has spent less time in the genre. Two of his most iconic roles are from The Shining and A Few Good Men. Even if you've not seen those movies, you've heard him quoted. Nicholson is the actor behind both the lines "Heerrreee's Johnny!" and "You can't handle the truth." The first from The Shining when he's trying to break through a door with an ax and the second from the iconic courtroom scene in A Few Good Men.

Something's Gotta Give is now streaming on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest.

