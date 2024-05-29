The Big Picture Something's More Than One Thing trailer highlights modern dating complexities in the digital age.

Director Jay Alvarez uses emotional truth to capture a hyper-connected generation, according to Joe Russo, who produces the movie with his brother.

The movie will premiere at the Raindance Festival.

In an exclusive revealed by Variety, the upcoming Russo Brothers-produced feature Something's More Than One Thing has released its first trailer, showcasing the true nuances of a romance in the digital age. The movie, helmed by exciting director Jay Alvarez, will premiere at the 32nd Raindance Film Festival in London, where it is also up for the coveted Spirit of Raindance Award.

The trailer highlights the movie's enormous 300-person ensemble - a wonderful allegory for the overwhelming nature of modern dating. At its heart are Caitlin and her boyfriend Dylan, portrayed by Alex Sgambati and Devan Costa, a couple who seek online advice following a sinister realization. With both falling into opposite ends of the dual-sided, divisive current online climate, the appeal of a life connected to the cyber world brings a rift in their relationship.

As quoted on Variety, Joe Russo spoke of his involvement in the project and particularly his choice to work with director Alvarez, saying:

"I like championing filmmakers who push the language of cinema forward. When I saw Jay Alvarez’s first feature, I recognized a unique voice, and I think his new film speaks to his hyper-connected generation, through Jay’s distinct way of mixing emotional truth with a sense for the absurd. He combines the structural fun of a Linklater with the incisive comedy of a Whit Stillman."

Alvarez is No Stranger to London Festival Success

Although many may not have heard of him, Alvarez is a director who has already caught the eye of many industry professionals. This comes after his previous London festival success with, I Play With the Phrase Each Other, a movie that was shot entirely on an iPhone. The innovative feature, which was Alvarez's debut, won the special jury prize at the Slamdance Film Festival and, perhaps more importantly, caught the eye of the Russo Brothers.

With the acclaimed sibling filmmakers executive producing the project alongside Jack and Stephen T. Hearst, it looks as if the sky is the limit for Alvarez. Talking about the upcoming premiere of his film to Variety, Alvarez said:

“I’m delighted to be premiering in London at Raindance. The festival was an early champion of the work, marks a form of aesthetic homecoming, and remains a thriving, discerning society from which to throw my American malady into relief.”

Something's More Than One Thing will premiere at the Raindance Film Festival, with no scheduled theatrical or streaming release as yet. The Russo Brothers' biggest movie to date, Avengers: Endgame, is currently available to stream on Disney+.

