Former Jedi Daisy Ridley is getting a lot of buzz right now for her performance as Fran in director Rachel Lambert’s dark comedy Sometimes I Think About Dying, the feature-length adaptation of Stefanie Abel Horowitz’s 2019 short film of the same title, which in turn was inspired by Kevin Armento’s play Killers. At its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Festival, critics raved about Ridley’s nuanced performance and her excruciating discomfort in social situations expressed in micro-expressions.

While the movie is yet to announce its theatrical release, Sometimes I Think About Dying promises to be a film to watch out for. So here is everything we know so far about the movie, including the full cast, who's making it, what it's about, and more.

Is There A Trailer for Sometimes I Think About Dying?

There is unfortunately no trailer yet for Sometimes I Think About Dying, but with the film having already had its festival premiere, we should hopefully get to see some footage from it soon. In the meantime, watch this space for updates and you can watch this trailer for the original 2019 short film that the movie is based on, just to get an idea about the story:

When and Where Will Sometimes I Think About Dying Be Released?

Sometimes I Think About Dying premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2023, where, as mentioned, it was praised for Lambert’s emotionally resonant direction and stellar performances by the cast. As of the writing of this article, the film is yet to find a distributor, so we will have to wait to find out if there will be a theatrical release or if this little gem goes straight to streaming.

Who's In the Cast of Sometimes I Think About Dying?

As we already said, Daisy Ridley stars in the film as Fran, a highly insecure young woman suffering from depression. It's hard to imagine Daisy Ridley holding a real-life job, but she was bartending and making minimum wage until she was cast as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She has since starred in a number of projects including Murder on the Orient Express. Ridley has spoken about facing social anxiety in the past, telling USA Today: "I'm a true introvert, which it might seem I’m not, but it exhausts me to be around people unless I'm comfortable. I think COVID did that for a lot of people. I remember going out to dinner just after the lockdown ended, and I was like panicking. I just thought I had nothing to say. I’d sat on my sofa for eight months and I had those feelings of thinking like, 'I don't know how to be social.'"

Canadian comedian Dave Merheje (Ramy) plays Robert, the friendly new colleague who gets Fran to go out, at first to watch a movie, then later to attend a house party, unaware of just how far, far away he has taken Fran from her comfort zone. Rounding out the cast are Parvesh Cheena (Shining Vale), Marcia DeBonis (13 Going on 30), Meg Stalter (Hacks), and Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus). Their characters populate Fran’s office, appearing as lighthearted, well-meaning people who throw a retirement party with the requisite cake, unknowingly triggering Fran’s fight-or-flight response (She grabs a piece and flees to her desk).

Who Are the Creators of Sometimes I Think About Dying?

Director Rachel Lambert (In the Radiant City) has a special talent for revealing the complex interior lives of her characters. In a conversation with Collider, here's what Lambert said about the process of setting up the office, a crucial location to the plot of the film:

When I went to Oregon, I saw this fishing world, this port world, and the seaside world, and I wanted to engage with the environment there, the industries there, and really showcase a sense of play. So that was the first thing. And then from there, we created an environment that had to look lived in. I wanted it to look like this was a place that maybe got renovated in 1992 and still hasn't seen new anything. I wanted to make sure that the actors all had… Their desks were designed with some character in mind where they could interact with their computers. They had assets they could play with.

Lambert's signature brand of filmmaking seems perfect for the introverted, character-driven script written by Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead — bolstered by Dustin Lane’s cinematography and Dabney Morris’s score. Serving as producers on the project are Alex Saks, Daisy Ridley, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge, and Brett Beveridge, along with co-producers Mariela Villa, Steven Weisman, and Kyle Eaton. Sometimes I Think About Dying is based on the play Killers by Kevin Armento.

So What Is the Plot of Sometimes I Think About Dying?

The basic synopsis of the film reads as follows:

Fran likes to think about dying. It brings sensation to her quiet life. When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to more: a date, a slice of pie, a conversation, a spark. The only thing standing in their way is Fran herself.

We also have a somewhat extended description of the plot, released by Sundance, which gives us a lot more detail into Fran's life before and after meeting Robert: