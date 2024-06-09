The Big Picture Daisy Ridley's role in Sometimes I Think About Dying showcases her versatility beyond big franchises like Star Wars.

The film explores loneliness and the importance of human connection through Fran's story and her budding relationship with Robert.

Ridley's performance as Fran demonstrates her ability to portray complex, introverted characters with depth and authenticity.

It isn't rare for us to lose track of performers who star in big franchises after they move on to other projects. Unless they immediately become household names, such as Twilight's Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, or go on to appear in equally explosive features, such as Oscar Isaac moving from Star Wars to Dune, we can often forget about them and, in the blink of an eye, their moment in the limelight simply fades away. Made worldwide famous for playing Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, Daisy Ridley didn't follow her stint in a galaxy far, far away with tons of massive projects. However, recently, with the release of The Young Woman and the Sea and The Marsh King's Daughter, Ridley has been back in the spotlight once more. But earlier this year, Ridley may have produced and starred in the coolest project in her career so far, a small, unassuming indie drama with the somewhat concerning title Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Directed by Rachel Lambert, the movie, which can also be described as a rom-com, depending on who you ask, started production all the way back in 2021. It premiered at Sundance in 2023, and only made its way to the public in January 2024. Currently on VOD, Sometimes I Think About Dying is based on a play named Killers, by Kevin Armento, and on a short movie also titled Sometimes I Think About Dying, directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz, both of whom serve as screenwriters alongside Katy Wright-Mead. The story focuses on an office worker played by Ridley who is plagued not necessarily by suicidal thoughts, but by images of herself dying in various ways. Sometimes, she hangs from a crane, while others she is simply being peacefully eaten by bugs in the woods. Her fantasies about leaving this world behind, though, are interrupted when a new employee arrives at her office, and the two begin a tentative romantic relationship. Fran might not be cured of her depression, but Robert (Dave Merheje) does make her want to try to enter the world of the living at least a little bit.

'Sometimes I Think About Dying' Has a Unique Way of Looking at Loneliness

The result is a movie about loneliness and sadness that hits home like few others. Sometimes I Think About Dying understands that being isolated is not always a choice, but sometimes something that simply happens to a person whether they want it or not. Sure, there are moments in the film in which we see Fran avoiding human interaction, such as when her co-workers host a farewell party for a colleague who is about to retire. In that scene, it is pretty clear that she's doing everything in her power to keep herself as distant from others as possible, quickly stealing a slice of cake and returning to her cubicle. But as Robert begins to make his presence known, and as Fran repeatedly tries to interact with him through awkward jokes - "How do you call a sad coffee? A depresso" -, it becomes clear that her loneliness is not just a matter of misanthropy. Social interaction is like a muscle, Sometimes I Think About Dying tells us, that it can atrophy due to lack of use.

The same way that it understands that voluntary detachment and the inability to connect can frequently overlap, Sometimes I Think About Dying does not subscribe to the theory that everyone is secretly lonely or depressed. Or, at least, that's not the story that it is trying to tell. What the movie does is recognize that every person has their own troubles to deal with, and that inner pain doesn't make anyone special. It is pretty clear that the people around Fran can muster a level of socialization that she is utterly incapable of, and that they don't experience isolation the same way that she does. Still, when, in the final scenes, Fran runs into Carol (Marcia DeBonis), the retired co-worker who was allegedly off on a cruise, and learns that she had to cancel the trip because her husband had a stroke, it becomes clear to her that she is not the only one that suffers in the world.

More than that, it becomes clear to Fran that suffering in silence may be a lot harder than actually opening up to someone. After all, Carol kept her husband's stroke secret from the co-workers who functioned as her small family, and thus no one truly understands her tears when she breaks down at the office party. They merely believe she's emotional because of the surprise. Fran, however, learns the truth, and this sets Sometimes I Think About Dying on a course to becoming a much more hopeful film. Following her conversation with Carol, Fran decides to make an effort to try and communicate. Most importantly, she decides to open up to Robert after hurting his feelings in an almost reflexive attempt to keep him out of her life. That's the first time that she truly talks about wanting to die, and Robert's embrace indicates that things might get better now that she's decided to try.

'Sometimes I Think About Dying' Is Beautifully Directed

The imaginary plants that fill the room as Fran is being hugged by Robert also point to a better tomorrow. Life finally has room to grow. Lambert has a keen eye for making Fran's world look cold, even in the warm moments in which the sun shines through her window as she's lying on the floor, and her death fantasies look warm and inviting despite the cold blue tints of the beach on which Fran lies unconscious, her eyes wide open. Through her lens, Lambert tells us that the images conjured up by Fran are not traumatic or scary to her, but comfortable and even soothing. That is precisely what makes them so terrifying: Fran has become so detached from life itself that she finds solace in the idea of dying.

This is also made clear by Fran's lack of interest in the things that surround her. It's not just people that she finds disagreeable, but basically everything. The movie highlights the fact that she doesn't really have any pleasures. Apart from a few potted plants, her home is completely devoid of decorations. Though she tells Robert that she likes cooking, we don't see her making anything but toast with cottage cheese, which she describes as her favorite food. On her first date with Robert, they watch a movie that she hates, and she can't even begin to put into words why she disliked it. Through Robert, though, Fran starts to find some pleasure in small things, from films to murder mystery parties. This doesn't happen in a way that makes it seem as if he's curing her: she's still very difficult, shut in, and quiet, but, by opening up to one person, she also begins to open up to the world.

And the world around Fran feels very much real and lived in. The actors, most of whom you will probably only recognize from small roles here and there, don't seem even for a second to be performers in a film. We mean that as a compliment, of course. They all seem like actual people that you could get to know and love, or even hate. One could say that the distance Fran keeps from others helps in that sense, since no one apart from Robert, Carol, and maybe Garrett (Parvesh Cheena) are actually developed beyond who they are at work, but the characters also don't feel like easy stereotypes either. Just by looking at them, we can infer that they have an inner life and a personality that is much more complicated than what they initially give away.

'Sometimes I Think About Dying' Is Daisy Ridley's Show

But the star of the movie is, of course, Ridley. Calling Sometimes I Think About Dying a one-woman show wouldn't be exactly correct. Ridley shares most of her screen time with Merheje's Robert. However, the film is a character-driven piece, and there really couldn't be a better actress for the part of Fran than Ridley. Embracing awkwardness like few would be able to do, the former Jedi is able to morph into a depressed office worker seamlessly. And make no mistake: there are no hot-librarian-with-glasses-like subterfuges in Sometimes I Think About Dying. Everything is in Ridley's beautiful performance. Her hunched posture, her sullen, grumpy expression, her constant nail-picking, the mischievous smiles she allows herself when she's daydreaming about death... Everything comes together to create a character that feels palpable, that one woman from the office that an elderly co-worker would probably complain about being so pretty, but so unpleasant.

Because, yes, Fran is a very unpleasant person. If Robert manages to break her barriers, it is only out of sheer willpower. Unlike Rey, who is charming, outgoing, and full of energy, Fran is off-putting, introverted, and downcast. By giving Ridley such a different character than the one she became known for, Sometimes I Think About Dying allows her to show a completely different set of skills. It is an essential movie for her career in that it shows that she can carry a whole project. And not just any project, mind you. Sometimes I Think About Dying is a delicate exploration of isolation and depression, and a lot of what makes it so powerful has to do with Ridley's performance. To be the one responsible for such a profound movie's success is a feat just as great as mastering a lightsaber.

