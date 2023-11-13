The Big Picture Rachel Lambert's drama Sometimes I Think About Dying, starring Daisy Ridley, will be released in theaters on January 26, 2024.

Rachel Lambert's independent drama Sometimes I Think About Dying, which stars Daisy Ridley, has set a theatrical release date for January 26, 2024. A new poster released alongside the announcement spotlights Ridley's character, Fran. In the upcoming movie, Fran finds herself occasionally drifting away from the real world, lost in self-destructive thoughts. The poster attempts to convey the movie's melancholic mood as Ridley is seen lying isolated and unbothered in the dark woods. A beam of sunlight pierces through the shadows, illuminating her still body, perhaps a symbol of potential redemption through her newfound connection with a colleague.

Based on the 2019 short film directed and co-written by Stefanie Abel Horowitz, Sometimes I Think About Dying is an intensely emotional story that focuses on the somber life of Fran. The plot unfolds on the dreary Oregon coast where "Fran wastes her daylight hours in the solitude of a cubicle, listening to the constant hum of officemates, occasionally daydreaming to pass the time." She's barely floating through life and seems rather content with her isolation, no matter how lonely it might seem. Fran's mundane life is disrupted when Robert, a new co-worker, arrives and proceeds to form a connection with her.

The movie premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to rave critical reviews, with Ridley's performance earning enormous praise. According to Collider's Ross Bonamine, "Ridley is excellent in this extremely reserved and quiet role. Since Fran isn’t saying much at all, her actions—quite literally—speak louder than words." Ridley herself spoke to Collider about the challenges of the role saying; “I think, "Do you wish you could unknow me?" is the saddest thing I think I've ever read," referencing a line from the movie where her character engages in an intense conversation with Robert as they struggle to connect. "But also the tiny victory of someone establishing some sort of connection, which is the most difficult thing for them, was always beautiful,” Ridley added.

How Long Is 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'?

Sometimes I Think About Dying has a run-time of 91 minutes and is rated PG-13. Along with Ridley, the movie co-stars Dave Merheje (who plays Robert), Parvesh Cheena, Marcia DeBonis, Meg Stalter, and Brittany O'Grady. Ridley co-produced the feature with Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge, and Brett Beveridge while Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mean collaborated on the screenplay.

Sometimes I Think About Dying will be released in theaters on January 26, 2024. Check out the new poster for the film below:

Image via Oscilloscope