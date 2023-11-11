The Big Picture Daisy Ridley stars in the new drama, Sometimes I Think About Dying, playing Fran, a socially awkward woman who daydreams about her own death.

The movie explores Fran's emotional journey as her life begins to change when she befriends a new co-worker, played by Dave Merheje.

Sometimes I Think About Dying is an intimate and emotional film that delves into themes of loneliness, connection, and the struggles of being a person.

Daisy Ridley’s next drama Sometimes I Think About Dying has unveiled a new trailer. The independent feature is produced by Ridley and helmed by Rachel Lambert and presents a heart-tugging, slice-of-life story. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and garnered much critical acclaim. It is based on the 2019 short film directed and co-written by Stefanie Abel Horowitz which, in turn, was based on a play called Killers by Kevin Armento.

The trailer sees Ridley as Fran a socially awkward person, who loves her work and daydreams about her own death. Her life begins to change when a new co-worker, Robert (Dave Merheje), joins her workplace and befriends her. The trailer elaborates on the way Fran begins to emotionally change and the turmoil she faces as she begins to feel unsatisfied with who she is. The themes are laid out in one line as she asks Robert “Do you wish you could unknow me?” and in another instance, she receives the advice “It’s hard being a person.” Over all the movie seems incredibly intimate and emotional.

Along with Ridley as Fran and Merheje as Robert, the movie also casts Parvesh Cheena as Garrett, Marcia DeBonis as Carol, Meg Stalter as Isobel, Brittany O'Grady as Sophie, Bree Elrod as Amelia, and Lauren Beveridge as Tellulah. Other notable cast members include Ayanna Berkshire as Emma, Sean Tarjyoto as Sean, Jeb Berrier as Doug, Rich Hinz as Rich and June Eisler as June.

What’s ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ About?

The movie follows Fran, a lonely and socially awkward woman, who likes to think about dying, it brings sensation to her quiet life. However, things change when she tries to make a connection with a friendly new co-worker who takes her out on a date. Speaking of her character, Ridley previously told Collider, "I thought the character was wonderful, but also the setting was beautiful. I always got to the end and however many times I read it before we got there, I always cried at the end.”

Further elaborating on the challenges of her character, Ridley added, “I think, "Do you wish you could unknow me?" is the saddest thing I think I've ever read, but also the tiny victory of someone establishing some sort of connection, which is the most difficult thing for them, was always beautiful.” Certainly, the movie seems like a great character study that anyone can relate to.

Currently, Sometimes I Think About Dying has no release date or window. You can check out the new trailer below: