This one is for those who love to rock, but not too much. Paramount+ has today announced a three-part documentary series called Sometimes When We Touch, which will explore the history of soft rock music. Along with the announcement, Paramount+ has also released a new trailer teasing the upcoming documentary series. Sometimes When We Touch will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and will also stream in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia starting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The series will premiere in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France on April 4, 2023.

The series will tell the previously untold story of soft rock, a genre whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the 1970s, only for the genre to crash completely in the 1980s. But eventually, soft rock would experience an unexpected resurgence, bringing some much-deserved attention back to the forgotten strain of music. The series will feature interviews with some major soft rock legends including Air Supply, Dan Hill, Kenny Loggins, Ray Parker Jr., Rupert Holmes, and Toni Tennille. Through the candid stories of these music legends, the series will celebrate some of music's most underappreciated legends.

Mixed in with interviews and recollections from these soft rock legends are interviews with the musicians who've been influenced by their work. Artists interviewed include Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, John Ondrasik, LA Reid, Richard Marx, Robert “Kool” Bell, Sheryl Crow, Stewart Copeland, Susanna Hoffs, and Verdine White. Also included in the series is a wealth of rarely-seen archival interviews and performance footage. And don't worry, this isn't a total love fest. The series will also feature commentary that embraces the cringey aspects of the genre — Piña Coladas, anyone? All the while, the series will also celebrate its undeniable influence on pop culture as a whole.

Image via Paramount+

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into the upcoming series. The trailer outlines the genre's rise in the 1970s, its fall in the anger-filled 1980s, and its return to relevance in the decades since, highlighting the melodic genre's staying power in an often chaotic world. So, start looking into the prices of hot tubs and hot tub installation, because soft rock is back and ready to help you ease into your most chill self. Then again, maybe it never actually left us. Maybe soft rock is a state of mind.

Sometimes When We Touch will premiere on Paramount+ starting January 3, 2023. You can watch the new trailer below.