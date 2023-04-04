Ray Romano is no stranger to the entertainment industry, having built his career as a stand-up comedian before achieving success as the star of the popular CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. But sitcoms aren't his only specialty. Over the years, Romano has ventured into a wide range of genres, with his credits including the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick, the crime drama Bad Education with Hugh Jackman, and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. With his directorial debut, Somewhere in Queens (2023), audiences get to see a new dramatic side to Romano, all while staying true to his heartfelt comedic spirit.

Delivering both heart and humor to audiences, the comedy-drama pays tribute to Queens and imperfect parents who have nothing but the best intentions for their children - even if their actions don't come across that way. Now without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Somewhere in Queens.

Image via Roadside Attractions

Watch the Trailer for Somewhere in Queens

The trailer for Somewhere in Queens was released by Roadside Attractions in February 2023. The film clearly draws inspiration from Romano’s own experience growing up in Queens, New York. It opens with father Leo Russo and his wife Angela attending their son “Stick’s” high school basketball game. Stick turns out to be quite the fan favorite on the court, eventually attracting the attention of a basketball scout. Determined to give his son the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move away from the family construction business and go to college as a star athlete, Leo helps secure Stick’s future by meddling in every aspect of his son’s life. But when heartbreak strikes poor Sticks, their plans take a 180-degree turn, and Leo finds himself going to extremes to get his son back on track - for better or worse.

When and Where Is Somewhere in Queens Releasing?

Somewhere in Queens is set for a theatrical release in the United States on April 21, 2023. The film will be distributed by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. Prior to this, the movie made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2022, and received positive reviews from those who attended. Some praised the film for its heartfelt portrayal of a family struggling to navigate their way through life, while others lauded the strong performances by the cast.

Who's In the Cast of Somewhere in Queens?

Ray Romano stars as Leo Russo, the patriarch of his modest family. His whole existence is spent in the family business and residing with his tight-knit Italian-American relatives, resulting in him feeling unseen in his actual life. The only moments he felt significant or noticed were when he was involved in his son's basketball journey. Joining Romano is Laurie Metcalf, playing his wife, Angela Russo. With an impressive career in film, television, and theater, you might recognize Metcalf from her role as Jackie Harris on the hit TV show Roseanne or from popular movies like Lady Bird, Uncle Buck, and Toy Story. She's a highly respected stage actress, appearing in numerous productions such as A Doll's House, Part 2, which earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Jacob Ward stars as "Sticks," the son of Leo and Angela. Before Somewhere in Queens, Ward was involved in multiple shorts such as Gutted and Forever & Always. Playing his high school sweetheart Dani Brooks is Sadie Stanley, who rose to prominence for her lead role as Kim Possible in the Disney Channel original movie of the same name. She has also appeared in the Netflix film The Sleepover and the TV series Dead to Me.

Somewhere in Queens also boasts an impressive roster of supporting cast members, including Jennifer Esposito from the Prime Video series The Boys, Sebastian Maniscalco from The Irishman, Jon Manfrellotti, who played Gianni in Everybody Loves Raymond, Tony Lo Bianco from The French Connection, Erik Griffin from Workaholics, June Gable from Friends, and Jennifer Simard (Girls5eva).

Who's Making Somewhere in Queens?

Image via Roadside Attractions

Romano was reported in February 2021 to be starring and directing in a new untitled film alongside Laurie Metcalf, with a screenplay he wrote in collaboration with Mark Stegemann.

While he has had a thriving career spanning over 30 years in the film and television industry, Somewhere in Queens is the first project where Romano has taken the director's chair. In an interview with People, Romano confessed that he initially felt "scared" at the prospect. It was only after some convincing from his agent that he decided to take the plunge into the world of directing.

"[...] with [Somewhere in Queens], it was such a personal thing, and my agent was the first one to suggest it to me to direct. I told them my concerns, the technical side of it. And he just [advised me], 'Surround yourself with a good cinematographer, a good [assistant director], and you'll be okay. And you know what you'd like to see."

Romano's co-writer on the script Mark Stegemann is a screenwriter and producer known for his work on the television series Scrubs and Preacher. Prior to Somewhere in Queens, Stegemann has collaborated with Romano before, having produced several episodes of Romano's TNT show, Men of a Certain Age (2009-2011). Amy Greene and Chris Stinson are the executive producers of the project, with Romano, Stegemann, Albert Berger, and Ron Yerxa as producers and Ally Romano serving as a co-producer. Music for the film is by Mark Orton, Maceo Bishop is the cinematographer, and film editing is by Robert Nassau. Somewhere in Queens is produced by Papa Al Productions and Bonafide Productions with distribution by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate.

When and Where Was Somewhere in Queens Filmed?

Well, as you might have guessed, Somewhere in Queens was filmed in New York City. Principal photography for the film began on April 19, 2021, and ended on May 14, 2021. Some additional scenes were filmed in June 2021 in White Plains, New York, as well.

So What Exactly Is the Plot of Somewhere in Queens About?

Below is the official synopsis for Somewhere in Queens: