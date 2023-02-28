Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano stars and makes his directorial debut in the new comedy drama Somewhere in Queens. The heartwarming drama is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21.

According to an interview with People, Somewhere in Queens is partially inspired by Romano's real-life family. Influenced by his own relationship with his son who played high school basketball, Romano found himself living through the excitement of his son's star high-school career. The film takes influence from several other aspects of Romano's life including growing up in Queens, New York.

The film follows Leo Russo who lives a simple life in Queens with his wife and only son. Russo, feeling invisible in his life, lives vicariously through his talented son's successful high-school basketball career. He finds himself eagerly looking forward to every game. As his son is offered the opportunity of a lifetime by a scouter, Russo finds his purpose and will do just about anything to get his son to play college basketball. However, a sudden heartbreak threatens to derail his son from his perfect plan and jeopardizes his chance to a life-changing basketball scholarship.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED: The Best Drama Movies on Prime Video

Primetime Emmy Award-winning and Lady Bird actress Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalo and Jacob Ward also star in the film. Other cast members include Jennifer Esposito, Sadie Stanley, Dierdre Friel and John Manfrellotti.

Somewhere in Queens has the makings to be a great Romano drama comedy as it includes his personal take on the overbearing Italian-American family. Though the film centralizes on a more serious and relatable family topic of a parent seeking what they believe is best for their child in hope of improving their future, it does include that humor Romano fans love. Fans will get a semi-glimpse into Romano's life in more than one way and also get a blast from the past with a bit of the comedic family dynamic seen in Everybody Loves Raymond.

Romano serves as a quadruple threat in the project as he not only directed and stars in the film but co-wrote alongside Scrubs' Mark Stegemann, and produced the movie with Stegemann, Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa. Distributed by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate Films. The film first made its appearance at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and will soon head to the big screen this spring.

Somewhere in Queens premieres only in theaters Friday, April 21, 2023. For the meantime enjoy the trailer below: