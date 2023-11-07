The Big Picture Sofia Coppola's Somewhere is a deeply intimate film that explores the depths of human loneliness and the unexpected connections that can emerge.

The film tells the story of Johnny Marco, an actor whose career is at its peak but who finds meaning in the time spent with his eleven-year-old daughter, Cleo.

Somewhere is a masterclass in character studies, capturing the tender moments of a father-daughter relationship and painting a portrait of existential despair and the search for connection.

Nobody can capture cinematic loneliness quite as effectively as Sofia Coppola. Coppola's stories are usually disarmingly intimate, as characters often cope with the depths of human loneliness and the sparks of connection that often come from the unlikeliest of places. Somewhere is no different and is one of her most affecting films. The movie's story could be summed up in a sentence or two, but Coppola wisely utilizes the story's negative space, creating a full portrait of the film's protagonist even when there is little onscreen action taking place. Somewhere also seems to be at least partially a personal film for Coppola, who spent her own childhood with a highly successful father at the peak of his fame.

Image via Focus Features Somewhere After withdrawing to the Chateau Marmont, a passionless Hollywood actor reexamines his life when his eleven-year-old daughter surprises him with a visit. Release Date September 3, 2010 Director Sofia Coppola Cast Elle Fanning, Stephen Dorff, Chris Pontius

What Is 'Somewhere' About

Somewhere tells the story of Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff), an actor and father (in that order) whose career is at an all-time high. His career takes him to Italy, where beautiful vistas and luxurious hotels are the norm. The first ten or fifteen minutes of the film contain less than a single line of dialogue and functions as a silent film that tells a complete story in itself. Marco's debaucherous lifestyle is interrupted when his eleven-year-old daughter Cleo (Elle Fanning) is sent by her mother to stay with him. Johnny lives the kind of cavalier lifestyle where women are lining up to sleep with him. While the central conflict of the film seems like it is being set up as a classic father-who-can't-give-up-his-lifestyle-to-care-for-his-daughter narrative, Coppola wisely evades all clichés and instead shows the grasp that Johnny's career has over him. Johnny has no problem turning down casual sex to spend quality time with his daughter (as is shown in a great scene in which a naked woman is waiting for Johnny in his bed). Instead, his addiction is to his work and the seemingly endless admiration he gets from the press and from ecstatic fans. Nevertheless, his life as an actor is proven meaningless compared to the meaning he derives from time spent with Cleo.

One scene that illustrates their touching father-daughter dynamic is one in which Johnny and Cleo, both unable to fall asleep due to a particularly tumultuous press day, decide to order gelato from room service and watch Friends, dubbed in Italian. The two sit in their shared queen-sized bed and compare flavors in what is one of Coppola's most tenderly directed scenes. The movie lingers in ways that most mainstream films are afraid to. The camera is an observer, never a source of judgment or commentary. There are scenes that simply depict Johnny's character existing in his seemingly hopelessly lonely state of being. Cleo is the light that cuts through the walls of fog that he's built around himself. When Fanning's Cleo is onscreen, she is a luminous presence that lights Johnny up, and as a result, the entirety of the film.

'Somewhere' Is a Masterclass in Character Studies

Image via Focus Features

There is so much attention paid to the childlike innocence that Cleo brings to Coppola's film. Even if it is a story that came straight from her, Coppola's direction of both Johnny and Cleo and the choices that the film decides to make artistically reveal a truth that is nevertheless rooted in an objective view. The movie has a tenderness that just isn't found in mainstream cinema. From the way that the camera follows Cleo's successful attempt at making a nourishing breakfast for her father and uncle to the casual and ultimately empty sex scenes which only emphasize Johnny's existential despair, the film paints a portrait that is irresistible and deeply human. As a viewer, you will never feel like there is a hand guiding your view of what is happening; the film is extremely objective and naturalistic in its execution. In its objectivity, you will feel the loneliness; you feel the isolation. The patient pace of Somewhere helps to establish its gentle observation. The subtlety on display kills any notion of pretension or bias. Somewhere is a deeply humanistic experience that will make you feel for every one of the characters involved. Cleo is the effervescent light of childhood innocence that Johnny so desperately needs, and he is the father that she needs.

Films about father-daughter relationships often feel forced and contrived, but Somewhere finds a healthy balance where all the most important pieces are expressed in what are typically seen as trivial moments in one's life. Coppola knows what moments are significant, even if it's not the ones that one typically associates with significance. Whether it's Johnny quietly contemplating his own alienation or Cleo's quiet disappointment at her father's many conquests, Somewhere cuts deep while showing very little on the surface.

Why Roger Ebert Loved 'Somewhere'

Image via Focus Features

It's no wonder that Roger Ebert found so much substance in Somewhere, a film which he awarded his coveted four-star rating. Ebert pointed out when talking about Coppola that "she sees, and we see exactly what she sees. There is little attempt here to observe a plot. All the attention is on the handful of characters, on Johnny." Ebert was a critic who valued the human experience above all else and saw film as a medium most capable of communicating said experience. His four-star rating often was given to those films that exhibited a true representation of the human experience.

As a result, it makes total sense that Somewhere resonated so strongly with Ebert. It is a film about the quiet moments that make up a parent-child relationship but which are rarely represented. Somewhere holds on tightly to the idea that what resonates with an audience the most are moments that at first seem superfluous but which ultimately inform the rest of our lives. We all have very strong associations and memories which to most would seem inconsequential, but which to us represented something greater. Sofia Coppola is a master of capturing the subjective and universalizing. Even if we don't have memories of our own dads being escorted to luxurious locales, we doubtlessly have strong associations that we could never effectively communicate. Somewhere is an exercise in making the hyper-specific universal, and as a result, it remains one of Sofia Coppola's greatest and most unappreciated achievements.

Somewhere is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video