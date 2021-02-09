Raising kids is hard. Throw in an attempted kidnapping, a cult, and some supernatural shenanigans, then it can be a downright nightmare. If you don't believe me, take a look at our trailer and poster debut for Son, Shudder and RLJE's new horror movie heading to theaters, On Demand, and Digital next month. Shudder has really been knocking it out of the park lately with their original films (in fact, one of them wound up on my Top 10 last year), so I'm always excited to see what they've got lined up next - especially when it involves cults and supernatural shenanigans.

Halloween's Andi Matichak stars as Laura, a mother who learns how far she's willing to go to save her son after he becomes the victim of an attempted kidnapping and a sudden bout of mysterious illness. Written and directed by The Canal filmmaker Ivan KavanaghSon also stars Emile Hirsch and Luke David Blumm and drops on March 5, 2021. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below, followed by the official synopsis.

Here's the official synopsis for Son:

After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to steal her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive but soon, she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

