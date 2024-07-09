The Big Picture Son of a Critch Season 4 is in production with 13 episodes, filming in St. John's, Newfoundland.

The show is based on Mark Critch's childhood and is set in 1980s Newfoundland.

Season 4 will focus on Mark starting high school on the cusp of the 1990s, with a star-studded cast returning.

While it’s only been a few months since the Canadian comedy Son of a Critch wrapped up its third season and was renewed for another run at CBC, development of the new season is already in progress. Season 4 will comprise 13 episodes, just like its past seasons. According to Deadline, principal photography for Son of a Critch Season 4 is currently ongoing in St. John’s, Newfoundland, while it will premiere this winter on streamer CBC Gem and CBC TV in Canada.

Created by comedian Mark Critch alongside Tim McAuliffe, Son of a Critch debuted in 2022 on CBC and tells the story of an adolescent, Mark, as he grows up in the 1980s in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The successful series is based on Critch‘s memoir of the same name and has received widespread praise ever since its premiere. Back in April, Son of a Critch Season 3 completed its run with the episode titled "Forever Young," and a month later, it was renewed for a fourth season, much to viewers’ excitement.

Season 4 will see 14-year-old Mark starting high school on the cusp of the 1990s and finding himself once again at the bottom of the ladder. There will definitely be a lot of drama unfolding in this new season, not to mention creators, showrunners, and EPs Critch and McAuliffe are over the moon to share it with fans. They gushed in a statement:

"We’re thrilled to roll into the 90s with Mark as he finds his way in high school and are looking forward to sharing this exciting new season with audiences."

Who Will Return In 'Son Of A Critch' Season 4?

Image via The CW

Leading the semi-autobiographical series is Critch, who plays his own father, Mike, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as young Mark. Other stars include Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Claire Rankin (Stargate Atlantis), Colton Gobbo (Ginny & Georgia), Mark Rivera and Sophia Powers (Fourth Down and Love). Also returning for Son of a Critch Season 4 are Richard Clarkin, Nicole Underhay, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Nora McLellan.

As for production, Project 10 Productions and Hawco Productions, in partnership with CBC and Lionsgate Television, are on board with Janine Squires, Erin Sullivan, and John Vatcher as producers. Critch, McAuliffe, Andrew Barnsley (Schitt’s Creek), and Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle) executive produce, while co-executive producers include Perry Chafe and Amanda Joy, with Shelby Bronstine serving as series producer. Furthermore, directors for Season 4 include John Vatcher (Caught), Deanne Foley (Son of a Critch), Joyce Wong (Sort Of), and Vanessa Matsui (Ghost BFF).

Although Son of a Critch Season 4 will premiere in Canada later this year, Lionsgate Television has rights outside of Canada, and The CW had the previous three seasons in the U.S.