Canadians are a polite, funny bunch, by and large, so it's somewhat surprising that sitcoms made in the Great White North rarely make waves across the border. Of course, shows like the 1970s one-off The Trouble with Tracy would make a strong argument for why that was the case (don't go looking for it... you've been warned). That has since turned around, with series like Workin' Moms and the critically acclaimed Schitt's Creek finding success in the U.S. One of the more recent Canadian sitcoms to tread American waters is the wholesome(ish) Son of a Critch, the top-rated scripted sitcom on the CW for 2023-24 (followed closely by fellow Canuck coms Children Ruin Everything and Run the Burbs, and coming back for a fourth season). It's a rating the sitcom has definitely earned, given its status as one of a handful of sitcoms to score 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Son of a Critch' Joins a Long List of "Coming-of-Age" Series

Son of a Critch has the same playfully naughty titling as its cohort Schitt's Creek, but the comparisons end there. Son of a Critch has far more in common with the likes of The Wonder Years, Young Sheldon, The Goldbergs, and a host of other TV series in the "coming-of-age" genre than with the exploits of the Rose family. The series is based on comedian Mark Critch's journey from the age of 11 to his teens in the 1980s Newfoundland, capturing the joys and horrors of making friends, dealing with bullies, navigating a Catholic junior high school, and living with his loving, quirky family.

The series stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the young Mark, Claire Rankin as his mother, Mary, Colton Gobbo as Mark's older brother Mike Critch Jr., Sophia Powers as school bully/love interest Jennifer "Fox" Fox, and Mark Critch himself, appearing as his own father, Mike Critch, a renowned news broadcaster with radio station VOCM. Mark also narrates the series as his older self, in the vein of The Wonder Years' Daniel Stern and The Goldbergs' Patton Oswalt. And if you watch the series premiere, you'll see "Pops" wake up and moon his grandson and roommate Mark, something he does every morning. That beaming buttocks belongs to none other than revered actor Malcolm McDowell, who signed up after reading both the pilot script and a copy of Critch's memoir, also called Son of a Critch. McDowell said, "I just love the writing; it's funny, and it's heartfelt too, and that's a difficult line to walk."

What Sets 'Son of a Critch' Apart from the Pack?