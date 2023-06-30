A sweet coming-of-age story will make its way to television screens soon, when Son of a Critch makes its debut in the United States. The series tells stories from Mark Critch's youth, in a production that is not completely biographical, but translates the most important element's from the comedian's childhood into emotional and entertaining episodes. The CW will be in charge of distributing the show for American audiences, after it found plenty of success when it was aired in Canada. You might think you already know Critch, but you're about to find out which elements from his youth made him who he is today.

Critch himself will appear in the series, where he will portray his own father. And he won't be alone during the thirteen episodes it will take to tell this cute story, as Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is set to play his younger self. Added to that, Claire Rankin will portray his mother, a kind woman who would give Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) from Young Sheldon a run for her money. The lovely family will need to learn how to help Michel get through the horrible nightmare of entering junior high school, full of the awkward interactions anyone can expect from that point in their lives.

Mark Critch has previously been involved in productions which are not related to his comedy material, as he starred in a 2013 movie titled The Grand Seduction. Featuring performances from Brendan Gleeson and Taylor Kitsch, the film follows a young boy who is proud about who his father is. As a noble fisherman from a nice town, his dad seems like the best person in the world, but economic problems would soon hit the village, allowing the boy to learn about some of the difficulties adults have to face in an uncertain world. The project premiered at the 2013 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The CW Landscape is About to Change

The content acquisition from The CW is just one of the many actions the network is taking to usher itself into the future. Going forward, it looks like the company behind hits like Supernatural and The Flash will move away from original, scripted content. Instead of planning the development of new programs, it looks like The CW is focused on approving non-scripted content, such as reality competitions, as the new plan for filling out their weekly schedule. After all, there aren't a lot of places you can go to after Riverdale comes to its inevitable conclusion,

You can check out the official trailer for Son of a Critch below, before the show premieres in the United States on later this year: