He’s brash, arrogant, and violent. The Son of Batman, released in 2014 and adapted from the Grant Morrison run called Batman and Son, illustrates everything you need to know about Damian Wayne ahead of his big-screen debut as part of the plan laid out by James Gunn and Peter Safran. In a surprise announcement, Gunn revealed that the new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, will see Damian don the Robin costume as this new installment will focus on the Bat family. For those not into reading comics, fans can check in with this hour-long animated movie to learn all about this character and see many examples within this one work to understand what his inclusion in the future of the DCU means.

This isn't the Robin many think of when first hearing the name. Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are the prototypical sidekicks, but what Damian brings is a whole new attitude to the mantle. In one moment he’ll belittle Alfred Pennyworth, and the next he’ll chase down an assailant with the intention of taking out his eye. There isn't a line when it comes to Damian, and Son of Batman does an excellent job of adapting his unique persona onto the screen.

This Isn't the Robin You're Used to

The aforementioned Dick Grayson, the OG Robin who was first introduced in Detective Comics #38 in 1940, is the most well-known sidekick to the Caped Crusader. He exemplified many of the qualities that Batman taught him and used his superior aerial skills to become a staple in the DC Universe. He eventually takes on the persona of Nightwing, who also appears in Son of Batman.

Where this movie begins is with the League of Assassins and Damian Wayne (Stuart Allen) watching over the training field. The film uses the first few scenes to explain how this child has only known the way of this trained-to-kill group under the tutelage of his grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul (Giancarlo Esposito). The switch goes off for Damian when he witnesses the grounds under attack by a group led by Slade Wilson (Thomas Gibson), eventually seen to be Deathstroke. The latter takes the life of Ghul, giving viewers their first glimpse at the intensity Damian has to offer. The fight sequence epitomizes who he is as he takes deliberate, aggressive swings with hopes of ending the fight with each contact as he eventually takes the eye of Slade before he flees the scene. It's this level of swordsmanship and pure intensity that carries over with each ensuing fight in the movie.

Viewers don't have to wait much longer after this introduction to Damian to see his mother, Talia al Ghul (Morena Baccarin), bring him to Gotham City to meet his father for the first time. It’s also the first time Batman (Jason O’Mara) is informed that he has a son. It's at this moment that the audacity of Damian is prevalent as he isn't shy about firing off quips to his father, one of which being, “Don't be so stunned, Father, I thought you'd be taller.” It's the mannerisms exhibited in this scene that tell the audience this kid believes he's invincible. This is what makes Damian and his inclusion in the DCU plans such an intriguing addition as he brings something to the universe that fans haven't seen before in a Batman movie. He has a complexity to him that creates an interesting dichotomy to Batman.

Image via DC Comics

There are plenty of other moments in Son of Batman that provide an insight into his cockiness. There's him pushing all of Alfred's buttons with his one-liners and a remark he makes to Dick Grayson (Sean Maher) insulting his old Robin outfit, “The only thing it’s missing is lace trim and a sun hat.” He is even seen stepping in on Wayne Enterprises and discovering someone has been skimming revenue in the Argentina headquarters. Bruce Wayne confronts him for encroaching where he shouldn't be. In classic Damian fashion, he shows just how callous and entitled he is: “I’m reviewing my birthright. [Wayne Enterprises] will be mine someday.” As Gunn said during his DCU press event, what he loves about this character is that “he’s a little son of a bitch.” That quality is on full display in these interactions and throughout the entirety of this animated movie.

He’s Extremely Talented but Lacks Discipline

There's a part in Son of Batman where Damian engages in a fight with Ubu (Bruce Thomas) and shows up wearing an all-black hooded robe. It's hard not to see this and think of the Star Wars universe and how young Anakin Skywalker could be seen donning an all-black wardrobe as a way to show his ascent into darkness. While Damian doesn't go to that end, it's a nice touch to highlight the darkness that lies in this child. Had it not been for him uniting with his father and eventually being reined in just enough to keep him from fully embracing the League of Assassins mentality, there's no telling where his character arc would have taken him.

This fight with Ubu does make it known how bloodthirsty he is, however, showing him having no fear as he chases down Ubu throughout the streets, and he even jumps across traffic to finish the job. If it wasn't for Nightwing stopping him, Damian was set to entrench his sword through Ubu. This same level of recklessness is seen in the film’s final duel as he sneaks out of Batman’s sight to track down Deathstroke who is holding his mother. The kid is as skilled a fighter as they come but where he excels in that regard he lacks in discipline. Nightwing jokes that despite him going to find Deathstroke on an island, there's no chance he's going to make it through the 50 miles of water. The film quickly cuts to Damian successfully swimming through the ocean and reaching the platform to the compound, again highlighting his skill and relentlessness.

Where The Brave and the Bold will likely look to tap into is the eventual control Batman has on Damian. It's brief, but Son of Batman has a fleeting moment at the end where a defeated Deathstroke encourages Damian to take his life, even reminding him that the League of Assassins had trained him to kill his enemies. This is the first and only time Damian shows any restraint, simply stating, “I’m my father's son, too. I'm Robin.” Whether his character reaches this point of control in his first live-action appearance, it offers enough hope that eventually this reactionary, over-the-top, no-holds-barred character can exhibit some discipline and take his role at Robin and everything it represents seriously.

There's a clever back-and-forth and contrast that comes with a storyline involving Batman and Damian. Viewers don't have to look too hard to see this unfold in Son of Batman. Steering from the usual Batman angle, it's a dynamic like this that should reinvigorate the Gotham City hero in the DCU. Gunn’s decision to bring Damian into the fold right away in The Brave and the Bold is the correct decision. There have been other iterations of Robin on the big screen, but the direction the new DC heads appear to be going warrants a darker and different tone, and that's exactly what Damian will provide for the creative team. Where they take this storyline remains to be seen, but fans can get a taste of this character and all he has to offer with Son of Batman.