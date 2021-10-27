Frankenstein or The Bride of Frankenstein: which is better? It’s a common enough question among cinephiles and horror fans. The original 1931 film has long overtaken Mary Shelley’s original novel in defining the image of Frankenstein’s creature for the public, but the 1935 film is often held up as the rare sequel that surpasses its predecessor. It’s a fun perpetual contest between two worthy pieces of cinema that showcase Universal Pictures’ horror pictures at their best. The rest of their Frankenstein series rarely gets brought in to contend for the crown, and in most cases, there’s little wonder as to why; a film like House of Frankenstein is a fun Halloween watch, but it’s a blatantly formulaic sequel running on autopilot.

That can’t be said of 1939’s Son of Frankenstein, however. It’s a shame that film isn’t often discussed in the same terms as the first two. The story is well-paced, the production design is phenomenally theatrical, almost minimalist, and the film boasts one of the finest casts in the series. It’s the best of Universal’s Frankensteins in my book, and its success launched a second cycle of horror for the studio. Most of the structure for Mel Brooks’ beloved parody Young Frankenstein comes from Son. And the story behind the film’s production is one of the most entertaining tales from Old Hollywood, due almost entirely to the audacious creative courage of producer/director Rowland V. Lee.

Lee’s name has never been a byword among film critics or historians. His work doesn’t hold the visual or thematic throughlines of an auteur-style director – unlike James Whale, responsible for Frankenstein and The Bride, whose subversive humor and idiosyncracies have attracted myriad (sometimes ludicrous) interpretations from critics. Lee was more craftsman than artist, typical of directors working in the studio system of his time. But he was a marvelously skilled craftsman, with nearly lifelong training. The son of veteran stage actors, Lee performed on stage as a child, acted in silent films before service in World War I and, upon his return to Hollywood, moved behind the camera. He was a capable writer as well as a director, and he could cover a wide range of subjects. His films include the pre-Code drama The Wolf of Wall Street (no relation to the Martin Scorsese film), the Loretta Young romance Zoo in Budapest (which he co-wrote), and a superb adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo in 1934. (Lee’s fellow scribe Philip Dunne claimed that he never read the original novel, instead relying on Lee’s energetic reenactments of it.) By the time he became attached to Son of Frankenstein, Lee had 51 films to his credit as a director, a reputation for friendliness and dynamism, and a thoughtful – somewhat aggrandized – perspective on the responsibilities of his job: “every time a director looks through his camera lens, he is looking directly into the eyes of millions upon millions of people…the vast audience is countless times greater than all the persons who saw and heard Moses, Buddha, Jesus, Mohammed and all the other prophets combined. What a privilege! What an obligation!”

Son of Frankenstein was a rather mercenary production on the part of Universal. The studio retired its horror films after 1936, partly due to increased censorship, but also because the Laemmle family who had founded Universal and enjoyed making horror movies lost control of their company. Then as now, horror was far from the most respected genre, and the new regime at Universal was more concerned with garnering prestige than continuing their fright film legacy. But when the Regina Theatre in Los Angeles saw runaway success with screenings of Frankenstein and 1931’s Dracula in 1938, Universal released the double bill across the country, and the nationwide sensation inspired them to put another Frankenstein into production. They signed Boris Karloff, the original Frankenstein monster, and Bela “Dracula” Lugosi to star. But “all Universal had…was a title, a release date, and Karloff and Lugosi,” writes film historian Greg Mank in his book Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff: The Expanded Story of a Haunting Collaboration. “Son of Frankenstein was set for a January 1939 premiere, the earliest the studio could possibly hope to produce and distribute a movie to ‘cash-in’ on the Dracula and Frankenstein re-release bonanza.”

And as originally conceived, the project’s cash-grab nature would’ve been apparent in the story. The original script for Son of Frankenstein, written by Wyllis Cooper under Universal’s supervision, was a direct sequel to The Bride, even including her skeleton in the ruins of the laboratory destroyed at the end of the previous film. But the script was also shameless in repeating the basic premise of The Bride: the monster wants a friend, threatening Frankenstein’s family to get one. Wolf von Frankenstein merely substitutes for his father Henry, while the monster displays a never-before-seen megalomania for world conquest in his atrocious dialogue. An unsympathetic Inspector Neumuller hounds the Frankensteins throughout the film over their blood ties to Henry and his experiments. The finale ups the ante from the usual angry mob by calling out an entire army against the monster, who is prepared to perform brain surgery on Wolf’s son before getting stabbed to death by the father. Universal budgeted this pulpy script at $250,000, less than half the budget of The Bride.

Karloff, of course, would reprise his role as the monster. If his star had dimmed slightly from the early 30s, when he was billed as “Karloff the Uncanny,” he was still respectably cast in character parts on radio and around Hollywood. Bela Lugosi, on the other hand, had been virtually unemployed for two years, reliant on the Motion Picture Relief Fund when his only child was born in 1938. He lost his house that same year. Universal initially cast Lugosi in the role of Inspector Neumuller, but he was eventually reassigned to the part of the broken-necked blacksmith Ygor. Just where Ygor came from is unclear; according to Mank, he appears in no drafts of the screenplay, only in the cutting continuity prepared after filming. But knowing of Lugosi’s desperate financial straits, Universal imposed a pitiless condition on Lugosi after the casting change: his rate of $1,000 a week slashed to $500, all his scenes to be shot in one week. Less than $10,000 in today’s money, for an actor who’d been left without work for two years.

By then, Lee was attached to Son of Frankenstein as producer and director, and the film was considered in production. After receiving Universal’s new terms, Lugosi and his wife pleaded with Lee for aid. In an interview with Mank, Lillian Lugosi took great delight in relating his response: “Those goddamned sons of bitches! I’ll show them. I’m going to keep Bela on this picture from the first day of shooting right up to the last!”

Karloff had his own concerns, though none so desperate. While the monster’s limited power of speech contributed in no small part to The Bride of Frankenstein’s popularity, Karloff never wanted the monster to talk. Meanwhile, the role of the inspector was renamed Krogh and given to the eccentric Lionel Atwill, while the title role went to the great character actor Basil Rathbone. Lee had his own ideas on how best to use these stars, address Karloff’s concerns, and see to Lugosi’s needs – and they weren’t to be found in Cooper’s script.

Lee had acted as producer-director for Universal before, on the comedy Service de Luxe, and his work was evidently good enough that Universal trusted him to handle Son of Frankenstein without much supervision. That trust must have been considerable; by the time the picture began filming on November 9, 1938, the production manager was already reporting back to the front office that they were working “without script.” It was to be a recurring refrain in missives to the executives throughout filming. The production report of November 19 read: “we are still operating without completed script, receiving only a few pages spasmodically just before we start a sequence.” The November 26 report was similar: “we are still operating under the most difficult conditions to make pictures, that is, without script which prevents us from laying out schedule or figuring a budget.” And on December 10: “we still have no script upon which to base this [estimated final day of shooting] …Lee should be in a better position than we are to know just how much he has left to do because the story appears to be altogether in his mind.”

Lee did conceive of a new story for Son of Frankenstein, and he did indeed track it in his head, but he retained Wyllis Cooper as screenwriter. Cooper was on call throughout filming, writing just a few pages at a time as Lee related whichever part of the story he needed to shoot next. (Mank speculates that Cooper’s script for the radio thriller Quiet, Please! episode “Rain on New Years Eve,” about a writer held a virtual prisoner by the director of a “poor man’s Frankenstein,” was an outlet for Cooper’s exasperation at working this way.) Lee explained to actress Josephine Hutchinson (playing Wolf’s wife Elsa) his theory that “dialogue learned at a moment’s notice would be delivered more naturally,” but there were other advantages to this method. Keeping the story in his head meant that Lee didn’t have to submit it to the Universal brass or to the Breen office, and it meant that he couldn’t be locked into a schedule that would oblige him to shoot Lugosi off the picture before he promised.

“God, he was cute!” Lugosi said of old Ygor to the New York Post. “He was first a little part but every day the director makes him bigger and finally he is the biggest part in the picture!” That overstates the case a bit; Son of Frankenstein gives ample material to Ygor, Wolf, and Krogh; but after the dry spell he endured, one can hardly blame Lugosi for being excited. And Ygor is a fantastic character. It’s one of the only times in his screen career that Lugosi wasn’t locked into the elegant, sinister persona typified by Count Dracula. Even his rare heroic parts were darkly aristocratic figures. No one would mistake Ygor for a blue blood. Besides his broken neck, he sports a rotted overbite, scruffy beard, and a rough, warm demeanor that masks a low, mean cunning. It’s Ygor who sets the plot in motion, begging Wolf to revive the monster from a coma. “He’s my friend,” Ygor explains. “He…does things for me.” Among those “things” is the murder of the eight men who sent Ygor to his failed hanging. His control over the monster is total, and it lets this simple blacksmith hold sway over doctors, inspectors, and the entire barony of Frankenstein. It was one of Lugosi’s favorite roles, and Lee was always justifiably proud of what the actor achieved with it.

A common complaint against Son of Frankenstein is that the monster has nothing to do, made a glorified prop set back to square one. He does spend a good deal of the film in that coma. Lee granted Karloff’s wish that the monster be a pantomime figure again. And this picture started Universal down the road to portraying the monster as just a monster, devoid of the pathos of the original novel and Whale’s two films. But he hasn’t descended quite that far in Son. For one thing, this is the only Universal movie that updates his black suit; he struts about in a wool vest this time. The megalomania of Cooper’s script was removed by Lee, letting the monster retain some sympathy. His affection and devotion to Ygor are genuine, and his grief at the blacksmith’s death is Karloff’s best scene in the film. While played almost entirely off-screen, the monster also forms a friendship with Wolf’s son Peter, strong enough to stay the monster’s hand when he contemplates killing the child as vengeance for Ygor. And there’s a touching moment when the monster searches Wolf’s face as if recognizing something of Henry Frankenstein in his son. It nicely pays off an earlier scene where Ygor insinuates that the two are brothers. Karloff was among those who felt the monster was on the decline with Son and bowed out of playing him again, but it was a fine swan song.

Lee turned Inspector Krogh, so cold in Cooper’s original script, into a figure just as eccentric as Atwill. The actor delighted in inventing business for his character’s wooden arm, a casualty of a previous encounter with the monster. And while the villagers are united in denying friendship to the Frankenstein family, Krogh’s professionalism does offer them some empathy and protection. But more than Krogh’s quirks, the monster’s anguish, or Ygor’s scheming, it’s what Lee did with Wolf von Frankenstein that makes the picture work. The part could easily have been a cipher, a hollow substitute for Colin Clive’s Henry Frankenstein in the first two movies. Lee and Rathbone created a real character in Wolf. Director Ti West has said that “all the best horror movies are a regular movie first and then they’re a horror movie.” Son of Frankenstein, at its core, is the story of a man struggling with his family’s legacy. Wolf grew up never knowing his father, never knowing the barony of Frankenstein; he was raised in America, convinced that the stories told about the monster were wild exaggerations. From the beginning of the film, he’s at pains to convince his family – and himself – that returning to the old country and taking up his inheritance of the castle and title is a good idea. When he learns the monster is alive, he becomes determined, then obsessed, to vindicate his father’s experiment. The futility of his efforts and his loss of control to Ygor fray his nerves and intensify his obsession, to the point that he neglects and endangers his wife and son for the sake of his father's reputation. Only when the monster absconds with Peter does Wolf realize, almost too late, that it’s more important he be a good father to the living than a good son to the dead.

That this arc carries through the picture as effectively as it does is remarkable considering the way it was written and shot. Rathbone seemed not to recognize it at the time. “I haven’t the slightest idea what it’s all about,” he told The Detroit News of the film. “For all I know they may send Deanna Durbin in to bat for Boris in the ninth!” But he, Karloff, Lugosi, and Atwill all loved making the film. Karloff became a father during shooting, and he and Lugosi came as close to a friendship as they ever would in talking about their new children, indulging in a fantasy that they might grow up and fall in love (not to be, though they did become friends). Lee said he “never worked on a film on which there was so much laughter.”

Lee shot for 46 days, wrapping on January 4, 1939. He’d kept his promise to Lugosi; the actor worked every week of filming, for a paycheck worth nearly $80,000 in today’s money. Son of Frankenstein was $120,000 over budget, with only three days to get the film ready for a preview. It was a grueling demand to place on the editor, composer, and musicians, but it was another bulwark against executive interference. They made the preview; his production manager reported “what appeared to be an impossibility has been accomplished.” Lee cleared the Breen office without incident, got away with thumbing his nose at the front office, kept his piecemeal story straight, and delivered the last of the great Universal Frankenstein pictures.

