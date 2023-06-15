Black horror films are having a moment right now, with the upcoming releases of The Blackening and The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster. The genre has gained renewed interest in the past few years as the desire for more diverse films grows. When many people think of old Black horror movies, the first one that often comes to mind is Blacula. But there was another film that came out decades before that was classic Blaxploitation horror. Son of Ingagi is a creature feature that was released in 1940, and was the first horror movie with an all Black cast. In a time in which Black actors were often stuck in roles as servants or criminals, Son of Ingagi showed Black people in an entirely different light, a rare feat given the state of civil rights during that time. This predecessor to the Black horror genre has gone largely unnoticed by most, but it is one that should be credited today by fans and creators alike.

Hollywood’s Portrayal of Black People Prior to 1940

Hollywood’s portrayal of Black people pretty much reflected the sentiment White Americans felt. In 1915 these feelings were emboldened by Birth of a Nation, a film created by the KKK. That’s right, a three-hour epic film full of disgusting stereotypes in which the heroic Klu Klux Klan members ride in on white horses to save white women from the terrors of Black people. The worst part is that the movie was extremely popular, with its portrayal of Black men as stupid and sexually aggressive fueling even more hateful attitudes toward Black Americans. Attitudes that lead to extreme violence — attitudes that still exist in the 2020s. These portrayals continued as Hollywood evolved. With the dawn of synchronized sound in film came The Jazz Singer, featuring the lead actor in blackface for the majority of the film. Blackface continued to be a Hollywood device, but soon Black actors were allowed to join major films as minor subservient characters. Audiences had the pleasure of meeting the Uncle Tom and Mammy stereotypes that, not surprisingly, still exist in Hollywood today, even if it isn’t as blatant anymore. Son of Ingagi is the first movie with an all-Black cast to ditch those stereotypes all together. It is a film about a newly married couple that are pulled into a terrible situation thanks to a hidden creature known as N’Gina. It’s a classic monster film that isn’t necessarily groundbreaking when it comes to its plot or script. The simple fact that it portrays Black people as normal is what cements itself in film history.

Black Horror Is Part of Black History

Many do not realize that horror is a very popular movie genre in the Black community. Horror scholar and executive producer of Horror Noire Tananarive Due explores this idea in her work. In an interview she states, “Hollywood doesn’t understand the degree to which Black people have loved horror and how that love has been passed down to many of us from our parents.” Why? It’s simple, really. The jump scares of ghosts, ghouls, and kooky masked serial killers pale in comparison to the horrors faced by Black people in the over 200 years of United States history. Atrocities so terrible that many are fighting a battle to ensure people don’t learn the truth of it. But they did happen, and much of the horror genre’s history comes from that dark past. Zombies and evil voodoo women are classic horror tropes formed from demonizing indigenous African religions that the enslaved brought with them during the Transatlantic Slave Trade. These religions have no mention of the devil or demons. But the devil is an entirely Christian/Abrahamic religious concept. It has never and will never exist in any of the many sects of African spirituality. This multitude of traditional African religions were demonized because they gave enslaved people strength and courage.

Take Vodun, for example. Vodun (or Voodoo) is a West African religion that came over when the enslaved were brought by the French to Haiti. Vodun in Haiti was easily blended into the Catholicism being taught to them during their enslavement. The concept of zombies first came from Vodun. However, in Vodun, a zombie is not a dead person hungry for human flesh. They were souls trapped in their bodies, usually due to taking their own lives. After the Haitian Revolution, the idea of zombies shifted, becoming more tied to their former enslavement. Corpses brought back from the dead to mindlessly do the bidding of a bokor, or sorcerer. A combination of colonialism wrapped in a discriminatory blanket of demonization has led to the zombies and concept of Vodun that the majority of people know today.

One trope that did make its way into Son of Ingagi is the mysterious African ape creature. Part man, part ape, and wholly tied to the insanely derogatory idea of Black people being like primates driven by lust and violence. Something that has and still permeates the minds of bigoted individuals. This concept is seen in N’Gina, who kills his captor and other men, but kidnaps Eleanor to keep for himself. Regardless of this, Son of Ingagi shows a Black woman being the damsel in distress, a rare thing given the ever pervasive “strong Black woman” trope.

‘Blacula’ to ‘The Blackening’

Horror films made for and by Black people have their own stamp in history. Blaxploitation films in the 70’s were made as a way to reclaim the image of Black people in the media, and the horror films within the genre were no different. Blacula took the story of Dracula and made the Romanian war-lord an 18th century African prince, who while trying to stop the Transatlantic slave trade, is entombed and becomes a vampire himself. It’s dark, it’s sexy, it’s scary, and above all, it’s Black as hell. The marriage of history and the supernatural in Black horror films continued into the 90s with Candyman, the ghostly killer who was the son of an enslaved man that was lynched for falling in love with a White woman. Black characters also became more prominent in mainstream horror films like zombie classic, Night of the Living Dead. This movie had Duane Jones, a Black actor, in the lead role of Ben. The character was initially written as a round the way trucker, but shifted more to a regular everyman kind of character thanks to Jones’ input. It should also be noted that he did not die first in the movie. The idea that a Black person always dies first in mainstream horror films is a trope that arose in the 80s and 90s. It’s also factually incorrect. The idea, however, the idea has led to some hilarious parodies.

With a refocused energy of diversity combined with the excellence that is Jordan Peele, Black horror has been revitalized in recent years. One upcoming movie to be excited about is The Blackening, which has the playful tagline, “We can’t all die first.” Another new creature feature called The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster combines the real-life horror of gang violence with Mary Shelley’s story of a monster brought to life with science. Black horror as a genre has a rich past and exciting future. So when this year’s Juneteenth cookout ends, and the night darkness begins to fall, treat yourself to a movie like Ma for a good laugh, or Get Out if you want something more bone-chilling. These movies, and the genre itself, would not have been possible without films like Son of Ingagi.