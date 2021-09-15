The new trailer and poster for Sons of Monarchs, an American-Mexican drama that will premiere on HBO Max, has just dropped.

Sons of Monarchs follows a biologist living in New York City who travels to Mexico after his grandmother's death and is forced to confront his childhood traumas head-on. The film is written and directed by Alexis Gambis, who has directed several well-received festival darlings and is also a TED Fellow. Sons of Monarchs stars Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Black Panther 2), Alexia Rasmussen (Our Idiot Brother), Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez (All the Light That We Can See), Noé Hernández (We Are the Flesh), Paulina Gaitán (Narcos) and William Mapother (Lost).

The dramatic trailer showcases the film's multiple timelines, ranging from the main character's childhood in Mexico to adulthood in New York. In the trailer, the protagonist is very close with his grandmother as a child and is fascinated by butterflies. As an adult, he attends conferences and seems to be a respected biologist who is focused on how butterflies get their color. The trailer cuts between these different parts of the protagonist's life, with flashes of cult-like imagery and tragic circumstances littered throughout. One of the most intriguing moments of the trailer is when the lead character of the film is seemingly ready to inject himself with the color of a butterfly.

Sons of Monarchs had its global premiere this past January at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the Next section. After the film won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize, WarnerMedia picked up Sons of Monarchs. It is currently scheduled to receive a limited theatrical release on October 15 before becoming available to stream on HBO Max on November 2.

Sons of Monarchs is one of many titles that will premiere this year on HBO Max while still in theaters. Check out the new trailer, poster, and official synopsis below:

"After his grandmother’s death, a Mexican biologist living in New York returns to his hometown, nestled in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán. The journey forces him to confront past traumas and reflect on his hybrid identity, sparking a personal and spiritual metamorphosis."

