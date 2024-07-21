The Big Picture Son of Rambow is based on director Garth Jennings' real-life experiences, overcoming obstacles to make the film a reality.

The movie pays tribute to how films can change your life by connecting with viewers on a personal level.

Will Poulter steals the show with his top-tier performance as Lee, showcasing his scene-stealing capabilities and emotional depth.

There are certain actors who draw your attention every time they're on the screen, and Will Poulter has to be at the top of the list. Whether it's as the impossibly fit pastry chef Luca in The Bear, the superhumanly powerful yet childlike Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or the adorkable Kenny in We're The Millers ("You guys are getting paid?" is still a wonderful meme after all these years). But it was Poulter's first film, Son of Rambow, that proved his bonafides. Set in the summer of 1982, Son of Rambow centers on the unlikely friendship between Will Proudfoot (Bill Milner) and Lee Carter (Poulter) as they attempt to do their own remake of First Blood. There's a problem: Bill grew up in a strict religion that doesn't allow him to watch movies or TV. This makes for a hilarious, heartwarming coming-of-age story as well as a great early performance for Poulter.

Son of Rambow During a long English summer in the early 1980s, two schoolboys from differing backgrounds set out to make a film inspired by First Blood (1982). Run Time 95 minutes Director Garth Jennings Release Date May 2, 2008 Actors Bill Milner, Will Poulter, Jules Sitruk, Jessica Hynes, Neil Dudgeon, Anna Wing, Ed Westwick, Eric Sykes, Chris Miles

'Son of Rambow' Was Based on Its Director’s Real-Life Experiences

Writer/director Garth Jennings drew upon his own childhood experiences when developing Son of Rambow, as he saw First Blood when he was 12 and making a short film inspired by it. He and his producing partner Nick Goldsmith tried to develop Son of Rambow as their first feature film, but ran into two major obstacles. The first was shopping Son of Rambow to studios, where Jennings & Goldsmith found out that a movie about two kids trying to remake First Blood was a harder sell than they'd thought. "We saw everybody, absolutely everybody – most of them twice – over the period of about two years," Jennings said in an interview with Filmmaker Magazine. "There was one guy sitting there saying 'Adults are not going to see a film with children in it,' and behind him on the wall was a huge poster of Billy Elliott. I remember thinking, 'I’ve got a choice on this one: either I pick him up on this and tear a strip off him, or I just realize that this is just not the right man to be making the film with.'"

However, it was Jennings' work on a big budget movie that threw open the doors for Son of Rambow. He made his directorial debut with The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, which ended up with a fairly positive reception despite falling short of its box office goals. As a result, Jennings was able to secure funding from international financers and filmed Son of Rambow at the tail end of 2006. Jennings' choice serves as the inverse to most modern filmmakers, who usually do one or two indie features before being scooped up to do a major franchise blockbuster (think Gareth Edwards, Josh Trank and Colin Trevorrow). But Son of Rambow was a major hit at film festivals, and even scored the approval of Sylvester Stallone.

'Son of Rambow' Is a Tribute to How Films Can Change Your Life

Image via Paramount Pictures

The best part about Son of Rambow isn't just watching two kids try to put their own spin on a '80s classic likeFirst Blood, but rather it'show certain films can connect with you. Having been raised in a strict religious household, Will hasn't seen many movies. In fact, he only meets Lee when he requests to leave his class once a movie is being shown. To put into perspective how strict this religion is, said movie is also adocumentary. But once he seesFirst Blood he's blown away. The sheer joy on Milner's face would warm even the hardest of hearts.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It also speaks to anyone who loves movies, especially those who want to make them or write about them. I had a similar experience watchingRoboCop in college. The ending had me sitting back and thinking I'd be lucky to write something as amazing as that. The amount of work that Lee and Will put into shooting their film is shown for what it is: a labor of love. They sketch out action sequences, risk their own lives to pull those sequences off, and eventually find other kids who love the movie as much as they do - and are willing to help out.

'Son of Rambow' Showcases Will Poulter's Scene-Stealing Capabilities

Close

Though Milner is the de facto protagonist of the movie, Poulter ends up stealing the show thanks to his performance. His take on Lee seems like your usual juvenile delinquent: he breaks things, he's aggressive, he doesn't seem to care what anyone thinks. But in making the First Blood remake, that behavior is revealed as an armor of sorts. Lee has a complicated relationship with his brother Lawrence (Ed Westwick), and turns out to have stolen the camera he's filming with from his brother. But in a heated argument with Will, once he hears the other kids bad-mouthing his brother, Lee snaps: "Lawrence is better than all of you and all that lot put together and he's all I've got, alright? He's all I've got." It turns out that Lawrence is raising Lee on his own after their father died, which makes this emotionally raw scene hit even harder - and might have audiences wishing that the bulk of the focus would have gone to Lee's story.

Poulter has a gift for this, as the characters he plays tend to hint at a narrative that could be another movie entirely. Take Luca in The Bear; his talk about how he grew to love cooking, and his past with Carmy hints at a story that could have easily been the focus of the show, or even a potential spinoff. In We're The Millers, Kenny is a drifter - how'd it get to the point where the one father figure in his life is a pot dealer? Adam Warlock joining a new iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy is begging to be its own film, though James Gunn is now firmly parked in the DC Universe with Superman. Poulter is a phenomenal talent, and Son of Rambow was the first inkling of his talent.

Son of Rambow is available to rent from Prime Video.

Rent from Prime Video