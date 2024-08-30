The Big Picture Son of Saul presents a fresh and unflinching perspective on the Holocaust through a haunting point of view.

Son of Saul explores the psychological horrors faced by prisoners like Saul during the Holocaust.

Director László Nemes emphasizes realism by fixing the camera on Saul and immersing the audience in his experience.

One of the world's most horrifying events in human history, the Holocaust, has inspired some of cinema's most hauntingly powerful narratives. Steven Spielberg's harrowing Schindler's List gave us the gripping story of rescue and survival, one that shifts its view between the unexpected German rescuer and the persecuted Jews. The Oscar-winning film The Pianist immerses us in the resilience of Adrien Brody's real-life-inspired portrayal of Jewish Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman. In the horrifying 2015 Hungarian historical drama film, Son of Saul, however, co-writer and director László Nemes, in his Oscar-winning feature directorial debut, takes an entirely different route. He walks us through the grim reality of Nazi-occupied Poland's Auschwitz concentration camp, placing an imprisoned Jew forced to assist the Nazis in their brutality at the film's center.

Son of Saul is hard to watch. Nemes chooses a relentless and claustrophobic point of view, which places the camera intimately close to the protagonist, Saul Ausländer (played by Géza Röhrig), while everything else is blurred out or at the edges of the frame. This creates an almost unbearable tension by letting you experience the Holocaust's horror in a disturbingly personal way. Many films strive to place you beside their protagonists, but not Son of Saul. Instead, the film gets you into Saul's mind, one that is on the brink of losing it, where he is disengaged from life and his surroundings. He is almost on autopilot, and so are you with him. The way we are stuck with him shows us the atrocities, horrors, and terror unfolding from this singular perspective. We share his hellish journey, even with his privileges, through the camp. It's harrowing and unreal, yet it truly hits home the fear and the unimaginable inhumanity of the Holocaust.

What Is 'Son of Saul' About?

Set in the Auschwitz concentration camp, Son of Saul opens on a wide shot of blurry figures, and as they move closer to the camera, they come into focus, with the frame revealing, settling on, and remaining glued to Saul's hollow-eyed face. Saul Ausländer is a Hungarian-Jewish prisoner at the camp, performing his grisly duties as a member of the Sonderkommando, a unit of Jewish prisoners tasked with shepherding and pacifying fellow prisoners as they enter the gas chambers for extermination in exchange for small privileges. The film's bold opening sequence leads us into the very gas chambers, where Saul witnesses the strangulation of a boy who was yet to die from the gas, and whom he believes to be his son. Saul is overwhelmed by the need to provide a proper burial for the boy and, hence, embarks on a dangerous quest within the camp to find a rabbi who can perform the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

This obsession with a proper burial that Saul pursues forms the central plot in Son of Saul. Saul's immediate obstacle in finding the rabbi is that the mere identity of a rabbi means instant death, and he also must form dangerous alliances, including with Nazi guards. Through Saul's journey, the film exposes the untenable conditions of the camps, like prisoners being stripped naked and being herded, members of the Sonderkommando chillingly disposing of the victims' bodies, and the ever-never-assured tomorrow that every prisoner faces. Saul's deadpan emotions as he cleans up the gas chambers are the hallmark of just how mundane the brutality has become. However, unlike many other movies about the Holocaust, Son of Saul is not a survival film. It's a movie about Saul's unwavering determination and a symbol of a different kind of resistance and humanity in the face of insurmountable obstacles and unimaginable evil. The film's presentation of Saul's journey is unflinchingly evocative and heartbreaking.

'Son of Saul' Offers an Unflinching Fresh Perspective of the Holocaust

Few films about the Holocaust have handled the subject matter with as raw of an approach as Son of Saul, films like The Grey Zone, which is based on the testimony of Auschwitz doctor Miklós Nyiszli, the documentary Shoah, and Jonathan Glazer's film adaptation of Martin Amis' hit novel The Zone of Interest. Son of Saul is bold to follow in the footsteps of Kapò, perhaps even a little bit too similar, as both are tragic films that take the perspective of complex Jewish characters forced to work for the Nazi Germans to the detriment of their fellow Jews. Though Kapò can be associated more with the need for survival, Son of Saul instead chooses to delve into the conscience of its protagonist. Of all these films, Nemes' Son of Soul offers the most outstanding perspective, one that refuses to project emotions onto the horrifying Holocaust story. “Classical storytelling in the camp doesn’t make sense, (they) project emotions on to a story that just didn’t have them. For example, we think everyone was crying, but people were stunned, in shock, in trauma; the wake-up arrived later,” Nemes says.

Nemes' realism is reflected in the film's singular perspective through Saul. As Nemes argues, the victims of the Holocaust had limited information about what was happening at the time, which informed his approach of fixating the camera on Saul while everything around him is either blurred, at the edges, or off-screen. In the film, the background of Saul's main frame is filled with diverse, haunting sounds — dogs barking, marching boots, voices in different languages — some shouting orders, others screaming in pain, and others just sounds of people and machines at work. The film's auditory landscape intensifies the audience's immersion in Saul's world. We rarely see the details of the horrors; the dead bodies are shown out of focus, except for that of the boy Saul is interested in, but there's the underlying constant sound of death.

With Saul seemingly numb to what is happening around him throughout the film, we are only allowed to see and experience what he is also seeing and experiencing. This shallow depth of field, which enhances the film's visceral experience, is further made realistic by Nemes' attention to detail about the Holocaust period. The story itself draws from texts that have been retrieved from buried written diaries of the Auschwitz Sonderkommando. Instead of going for sentimentality, Son of Saul depicts Nazi cruelty as an everyday experience that victims expected, laden with human innate elements of fear and resistance on the part of the Jews, and bearing astounding acts of kindness among victims even in such difficult times.

'Son of Saul' Delves Into the Psychological Horrors Faced During the Holocaust

Son of Saul pays attention to the mental and emotional toll of being a prisoner in Auschwitz, particularly for members of the Sonderkommando. Right off the bat, the film introduces Saul as a man on the edge, numbed by the relentless brutality he witnesses and participates in. But the sighting of the child's lifeless body ignites a psychological awakening. It's a moment that exposes his inner yearning for normalcy, even if it's just for a short time. He doesn't care whether this "normalcy" will be in the middle of the brutal chaos. He goes to great lengths to seek it. His fixation with providing a proper burial for the boy is not just fulfilling a spiritual need, it is his way of clinging to his sanity and sense of self, even if that sanity is questionable, as seen in all accounts, that the boy may as well not be his son as he believes. It might as well be a fantastical world he has created to cope with the unbearable happenings around him, which is further supported by the film's cryptic ending.

The film's claustrophobic camerawork, with its tight focus on Saul, shows how isolated in a crowd of human beings the brutality makes a person. We journey with him in his cruel world, which, cleverly, Meles makes us experience and stand in solidarity with him. He is partially blind to the horrors, partly alive to the haunting surroundings, and yet we are present with him in the moment. All these, together with the dehumanizing tasks he undergoes, seem to have a numbing psychological effect on him. His fondness for the dead boy is his way of showing he is still human. One fellow prisoner reminds him that he is choosing the dead over the living, which is a heavily loaded sentence. But in a world where another describes, "We are already dead," burying the dead boy per what his religion expects, might as well be living for Saul, and the road to the redemption that he craves.

Son of Saul is a film that does more than recount history; it immerses us into the psychological and moral labyrinth faced by victims of one of humanity's darkest chapters. With its fresh approach, the film urges you to confront the full depth of the horrors of the Holocaust in a personal way that makes us reevaluate our understanding and learn from history. It's a film that beckons you to journey with it in its exploration of Saul's laborious and horrifying mission of finding inner peace amid chaos.

Son of Saul is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Son of Saul A Jewish-Hungarian concentration camp prisoner sets out to give a child he mistook for his son a proper burial. Run Time 107 minutes Director László Nemes Release Date December 18, 2015 Actors Géza Röhrig, Levente Molnár, Urs Rechn

