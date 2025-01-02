With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reminding moviegoers of Jim Carrey's brilliant physical comedy talent, it's only natural to go back and explore the actor's expansive back catalog. One of his best films from the 90s is The Mask, based on the Dark Horse Comics series. The film was a critical and box office hit. Yet what people might know is the film did get a sequel in 2005 that didn't see Carrey return. Now, Son of the Mask is getting a second chance of life on streaming for free.

The Jamie Kennedy-starring sequel is currently causing chaos in the free section of Fandango at Home with ads. The film is infamous for only having an abysmal critic rating of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score isn't that much better, with a deadly 16%. To make matters even worse, the film made just under $60 million worldwide on an $84 million budget. That's a far cry from the Carrey version which made over $350 worldwide. It was another example of a sequel not retaining its main star and paying the literal price for it.

What's ‘Son of the Mask’ About?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Not too dissimilar from the first film, Son of the Mask follows a cartoonist named Tim Avery (Kennedy). Everything seems peaceful until his dog finds a mysterious mask in the backyard. With both his dog and newborn baby causing chaos around him thanks to this new discovery, Tim has his hands full. That's all the while the god of mischief, Loki (Alan Cumming) is on the hunt for the mask. Even though Kennedy was a well-known name thanks to his role as Randy Meeks in the Scream franchise, this sequel was far from the career advancement the actor was probably hoping for. With bad effects, cheap-looking production design and a script full of childish humor, fans of the original Mask were left more than disappointed. The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, so its stint on Tubi might just be what Son of the Mask needs to change its very negative narrative. The 2000s were an interesting era for film to say the least, and many franchise entries from that time period are starting to get reappraised. Will Son of the Mask be the next film to gain a rabbit cult following? Only time will tell.

Cartoon Chaos and CGI Madness

Before you put back on The Mask for your next franchise binge, Son of the Mask’s trailer can be viewed below. The original can also be rented and purchased on all major paid VOD platforms.