She also reveals what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green about playing Lebron James' wife in the Space Jam sequel. During the interview, she talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, if she had a lot of friends that wanted to visit her on set, if Lebron gave her a pair of sneakers, which Warner Bros. characters she was surprised to see in the background of the basketball game, her love of The Matrix, and more. In addition, we talked about Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 and why it’s a big deal for her character, Michael Burnham, to be seated in the captain’s chair.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron, along with his son Dom (Cedric Joe), trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. played by Don Cheadle. It’s up to James to get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the Toon Squad gang to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. The film is also loaded with tons of Warner Bros. characters in the background of the basketball scenes.

Check out what Sonequa Martin-Green had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sonequa Martin-Green:

How many friends insisted on coming to set when she was filming Space Jam 2?

I jokingly ask if she wanted to work with Lebron to get better seats at Lakers games?

Did she walk away from the shoot with any Lebron sneakers?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam: A New Legacy?

Which Warner Bros. characters was she surprised to see in the background of the basketball game?

Since her favorite movie is The Matrix we talked about The Matrix 4 and if she’s looking forward to seeing it.

How has Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 been going and where are they in the shoot?

