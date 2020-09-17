‘Song Exploder’ Trailer Gets Into the Art of Songwriting for Netflix

If you’re a music fan, you must be listening to Song Exploder, a podcast that gets into (which is to say, “explodes”) your favorite songs with the people who create them, becoming an entertaining, illuminating experience for the listener. I love this podcast, and I am beyond excited to see it’s been turned into a Netflix TV series, with original host Hrishikesh Hirway and filmmaker Morgan Neville (Ugly Delicious) teaming up to give us deep dives into the tunes that soundtrack our lives.
The first four-episode season features Lin Manuel-Miranda discussing “Wait for It,” Alicia Keys discussing “3 Hour Drive,” R.E.M. discussing “Losing My Religion,” and Ty Dolla $ign discussing “LA”. Getting into both the nuts-and-bolts music theory alongside the emotional storytelling in a televisual format? Buddy, I’m in.
The official trailer and synopsis for Song Exploder, which comes to Netflix October 2, is below. For more Netflix musical musings, here’s my favorite Eurovision songs ranked.
Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Featured artists include 15-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down “3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album, ALICIA; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of “Wait for It” from the musical phenomenon “Hamilton”; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M. who open up about the influences behind the life-changing track “Losing My Religion”; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign who discusses the inspiration behind “LA,” the deeply personal opening track from his gold-certified major label debut album, FREE TC.