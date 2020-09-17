‘Song Exploder’ Trailer Gets Into the Art of Songwriting for Netflix

If you’re a music fan, you must be listening to Song Exploder, a podcast that gets into (which is to say, “explodes”) your favorite songs with the people who create them, becoming an entertaining, illuminating experience for the listener. I love this podcast, and I am beyond excited to see it’s been turned into a Netflix TV series, with original host Hrishikesh Hirway and filmmaker Morgan Neville (Ugly Delicious) teaming up to give us deep dives into the tunes that soundtrack our lives.

The first four-episode season features Lin Manuel-Miranda discussing “Wait for It,” Alicia Keys discussing “3 Hour Drive,” R.E.M. discussing “Losing My Religion,” and Ty Dolla $ign discussing “LA”. Getting into both the nuts-and-bolts music theory alongside the emotional storytelling in a televisual format? Buddy, I’m in.

The official trailer and synopsis for Song Exploder, which comes to Netflix October 2, is below. For more Netflix musical musings, here’s my favorite Eurovision songs ranked.