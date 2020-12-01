I love the podcast Song Exploder. So much so that when it was adapted into a Netflix series, where we can see our favorite artists talk about our favorite songs' construction on an emotional and granular level, I leapt at the chance to cover its trailer. Now, we've got a new batch of episodes, aptly dubbed "Volume 2", featuring a new batch of wonderful artists. And here I am, leaping to cover its trailer, begging you to watch.

The series is shepherded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?) and host Hrishikesh Hirway. As Hirway chats with each artist on how their game-changing song came to be, interspersed beautifully with personal footage crafted by Neville, we gain a deeper understanding to what powers these tunes. This volume promises deep dives into Nine Inch Nails (especially frontman Trent Reznor), Dua Lipa, The Killers, and Natalia Lafourcade. And judging by this trailer, the story behind "Hurt", the seminal NIN tune that was so notably covered by Johnny Cash, will make you weep in its transparent, uncomfortable honesty.

Music... is just the best. From the disco-pop confessional bangers of Dua Lipa, to the heartfelt, earnest rock anthems of the Killers, to the orchestral grooves of Natalia Lafourcade, I will watch Song Exploder episodes for as long as they want to make them. As Dua Lipa herself says, "as long as I have stories, I'll be telling them." And if she wants to keep putting them to such tasty backing tracks, all the better.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Song Exploder (Volume 2) below. The new batch episodes comes to Netflix December 15.

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world's greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics. Previous artists include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.

