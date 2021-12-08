There’s no such thing as “too busy” when it comes to Academy Award-winning film Parasite’s lead Song Kang-ho. One of the most prominent names of South Korean cinema has booked another project. Cobweb will see Song teaming up once again with his long-time partner, director Kim Jee-woon, with whom the actor has worked four other times.

Cobweb has been described by Kim as an “experimental” film set in a metalinguistic scenario – it will play out like a movie within a movie. Across his career, Kim has been known to try out some distinct elements, such as the imaginative North and South Korea unification in his thriller The Wolf Brigade and going full violent in his internationally acclaimed vengeance thriller I Saw the Devil.

Song has been working with Kim ever since the director’s feature film debut, the horror-comedy The Quiet Family. After that, the duo has worked together on The Foul King, The Good, The Bad and The Weird, and The Age of Shadows. Kim has also been in Hollywood: he directed The Last Stand starring Johnny Knoxville and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Recently, he helmed the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain, the first Korean-language series on the platform.

Recently, the acclaimed Parasite star was featured in Han Jae-rim’s Emergency Declaration, a 2021 real-life based thriller about a terrorist incident inside a flying airplane. The movie was screened out of competition in the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and is set to hit theaters in 2022. Song will also be seen in 2022 in One Win, a sports drama about a volleyball coach who is tasked with training an underdog women’s team. Should Cobweb also nab a 2022 release, we will get to see plenty of Song Kang-ho in our screens next year. No complaints here.

Cobweb is yet to get a release date and further production details.

