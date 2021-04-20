After scaring players on PC, the new trailer for Song of Horror reveals the game is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this May. With a released date confirmed, console players can soon try to escape from a mysterious entity in this survival-horror game inspired by the first classics of the genre, such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill.

The new trailer presents the game’s plot and basic mechanics. After writer Sebastian P. Hushe mysteriously disappears, it is up to the player to control a cast of 13 characters and solve the mysteries behind a mysterious music box Hushe left behind, responsible for summoning an evil presence that changes shape while hunting the player. There’s no combat in Song of Horror, which means players need to hide or flee to survive the attacks of the evil presence while collecting keys and clues that help them to progress further in the story.

With an AI that learns from player’s choices, the terrifying entity known as The Presence adapts to the player's actions and decisions, making every new game unique. The tailored experience is more than welcomed, because, outside of easy mode, Song of Horror has a permadeath system in place, making every character death definitive. If enough characters get killed, players can lose progression and have to restart the chapter. Even the death of a single character is already bad enough, though, since each one of the 13 investigators has unique interactions with objects and clues, revealing more details about the story. The idea is to increase the risks, making the game even scarier.

Song of Horror has a fixed camera and a third-person perspective that mimics the style of the first entries of Resident Evil. All the puzzles on the game also demand a lot of backtracking, making players uncover new clues and find keys to unlock special rooms. Even if these mechanics seem nostalgic to some players, Song of Horror can also feel slower than most recent survival-horror titles. Another thing to point out is how a lot of minigames are based on quick-time events, in which players need to press the right button as it’s prompted in the screen or risk death.

Song of Horror will launch on PlayStation and Xbox One this May 28. You can check out the reveal trailer below.

