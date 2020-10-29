‘Songbird’ Trailer Reveals Pandemic Thriller From Producer Michael Bay, a.k.a. a Movie No One Needs

Songbird made headlines this summer for being the first movie to film in Los Angeles after the pandemic struck. Now we get our first look at the thriller from producer Michael Bay in a new trailer revealing… a movie about a pandemic in Los Angeles.

Set four years in the future, Songbird introduces us to a world in which COVID-19 has mutated aggressively, leading to a police state in which infected individuals are violently rounded up and thrown into quarantine zones. In the middle of this chaos is Nico (KJ Apa) and Sara (Sofia Carson), a young couple doing their best to maintain a relationship without any physical contact. Nico is immune to the virus, but Sara is very much at risk after an episode with an infected neighbor. Now the feds are coming for her, and Nico has to race across Los Angeles to try and find some way to save her.

Songbird has a hell of a supporting cast. Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Alexandra Daddario, and Paul Walter Hauser all play fellow Angelinos riding out the fourth year of lockdown in very different ways. And Peter Stormare plays the head of the “sanitation” department tasked with rounding up infected citizens with the exact level of over-the-top Peter Stormare-ness you’d expect. But the trailer feels gimmicky (just like every other thriller from the past ten years, it is set to a slowed-down version of a pop song), and the idea of watching a pandemic movie while stuck at home during a pandemic has very little appeal to me. Check out the trailer below and judge for yourself. For more of what’s coming out in the future, click here to watch the trailer for the Drew Barrymore comedy The Stand-In.