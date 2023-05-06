Movie soundtracks can turn simple songs into megahits. From “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic to “I Will Always Love You” from The Bodyguard, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing, and “Take My Breath Away” from Top Gun, it’s common to immediately associate the tune with the movie. But there are other songs tied to a specific, memorable scene in a movie that fans have come to associate with the movie itself.

Most do appear on the movie soundtrack (a song that appears in a movie will by default become part of its soundtrack, after all). But these songs unexpectedly became surprise stand-outs from the films they were in.

10 ‘A Thousand Miles’ (Vanessa Carlton) - White Chicks (2004)

While a movie like White Chicks would never get made today, there’s no denying how hilarious some of the scenes are. One includes a dance-off to the Run D.M.C. song “It’s Tricky” between the Black male characters, two FBI agents disguising themselves as white women against a group of white socialites. But it’s the scene with Terry Crews’ character that is one of the most memorable.

He has a small role as Lattrell, a professional basketball player who falls for one of the women in disguise. He takes her out on a date, and while driving, blasts this song and sings along at the top of his lungs, doing that memorable head dance.

9 ‘Relax’ (Frankie Goes to Hollywood) - Zoolander (2001)

The stupid yet ingenious comedy movie Zoolander has many fun ‘80s songs in its soundtrack. But the one that rose to the top of the list for the movie is “Relax,” the favorite of villain Jacobim Mugatu, played by Will Ferrell.

Despite being a hit song way back in 1983, Zoolander revived interest in it. Even more than 20 years later, it’s difficult to hear the song and not picture Ferrell with his signature blonde do and beard, heavy eye make-up, and pet pup.

8 ‘Kiss Me’ (Sixpence None the Richer) - She’s All That (1999)

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook starred in She’s All That, a modern adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. A high schooler named Zack bets his friend that he can turn any girl in school into a prom queen in six weeks. He feigns interest in the nerdy girl named Laney for a challenge. Of course, the two eventually fall in love.

It's during the reveal scene when Laney comes down the stairs, dressed to the nines with make-up, hair done, and glasses off when this song plays. Zack’s eyes widen and his jaw drops (and then she memorably trips on her heels). He realizes she was beautiful all along, just the way she was. It remains the perfect “walk down the stairs for the prom dress reveal" song.

7 ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ (Survivor) - Rocky III (1982)

This might seem like a strange inclusion because “Eye of the Tiger” is the biggest song from the movie Rocky III soundtrack. However, what’s interesting about this song is that it was initially written for The Karate Kid, according to The Current. Supposedly, Sylvester Stallone approached Survivor for the song after Queen denied permission for him to use “Another One Bites the Dust.”

It worked out because “Eye of the Tiger” is forever tied to Rocky III, and all Rocky movies now. So is the iconic training montage scene that takes place at the entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania, which are now often referred to as the “Rocky Steps.”

6 “Danke Schoen” (Bert Kaempfert) - Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Lip-synced by the title character in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, one of many John Hughes movies, “Danke Schoen” is a German pop song from the late ‘50s that became popular among a new generation when it appeared in this movie. Ferris famously sang it during the Von Steuben Day Parade while standing atop a float.

Other memorable songs from the film include the Beatles’ “Twist and Shout,” “Oh Yeah” by Yello, and “Love Missile F1-11” by Sigue Sigue Sputnik. But Ferris’ emotive ballad (though he wasn’t actually singing) gave fans chills and had girls swooning.

5 “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen) - Wayne's World (1992)

The 1992 movie has been single-handedly credited with bringing this once obscure track from the iconic band Queen to the forefront when the two lead characters, Wayne and Garth, sang it in their car with three other friends in the back. During the guitar solo, they were head banging and rocking out to the tune.

According to Guitar World, Freddie Mercury died just prior to the movie’s release, but he saw the clip before it was released and loved it. Mike Myers, who played Wayne and co-wrote Wayne’s World, also told Marc Maron on his WTF with Marc Maron podcast that he threatened to quit production if the song wasn’t used instead of an originally intended track by Guns N’ Roses. It was the right call, and the song is now forever associated with the scene. Myers even snagging a small cameo in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

4 ‘Dust in the Wind’ (Kansas) - Old School (2003)

Dust in the Wind was released in 1977, but after watching the movie Old School, new fans of the ballad can’t help but add their own lyrics, “You’re My Boy Blue!” whenever they hear it. The song is emotionally and hilariously sung by Will Ferrell’s character Frank “The Tank” at the funeral of his elderly friend Joseph “Blue.” Frank fails to hold back tears as he sings.

The movie was meant to poke fun at such an emotional song about the futility of chasing accomplishments in life, likening the act to “chasing the wind.” But "Dust in the Wind" gained an entirely new meaning thanks to Old School.

3 ‘All By Myself’ (Eric Carmen, Celine Dion) - Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

The 2001 British romantic comedy was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, focusing on the single and awkward Bridget Jones, a young woman looking for love. In one memorable opening scene of Bridget Jones' Diary, she is sitting on her couch in her pajamas, smoking, drinking wine, and looking aimlessly at the TV when she decides to play the song “All By Myself.”

She starts singing quietly, bopping to the notes, but her intensity increases as the song’s does: she belts out the tune with such emotion that fans feel Bridget’s loneliness and aching heart, wishing for her to find love. It’s precisely what the movie intended, and the song has forever become associated with it.

2 ‘Canned Heat’ (Jamiroquai) - Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

This song does appear in the soundtrack for the comedy Napoleon Dynamite, but it’s way down the list, not even in the top 10 listed tracks. Yet it’s the one song everyone associates with the iconic dance scene. The title character, a socially awkward high schooler, secretly practices hip hop dancing in his bedroom for weeks so he can show off his killer dance moves at a school concert.

That he does, and it’s a beautifully wonderful scene about a young man breaking out of his shell, losing himself in the dance, and not caring what anyone else thinks. It wouldn’t be uncommon for fans of the movie to replicate his movies any time this song comes on.

1 ‘Dueling Banjos’ (Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith) - Deliverance (1972)

Just a few chords in and fans instantly recognize this song, which was composed in 1954. But it’s also largely because of it being featured in the disturbing movie Deliverance. In fact, the song was arranged and recorded for the movie by Eric Weissberg as “Dueling Banjos” while Smith’s original rendition was “Feudin’ Banjos.” It was used without permission, according to Deadline, and Smith sued and won the case, awarding him royalties and a partial credit.

Nonetheless, the version “Dueling Banjos” from the movie is forever engrained in fans’ heads and ears. It appears in a memorable scene when two characters have a guitar versus banjo duel.

