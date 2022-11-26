It can be a wise move to write a song for a movie and time that song's release with the film's release. Many artists have achieved some of their biggest hits by doing this, as if someone enjoys a movie and a song that was written for it, there's every chance they'll want to track it down and listen to it once the movie's over.

If the movie comes first, it does make sense for that to be more memorable than any song written for it. If the song's particularly popular, perhaps the song and film will be equally popular (like Titanic and "My Heart Will Go On"). However, it's sometimes the case that a song becomes more popular than the movie it was written for. Whether it's because the song was hugely popular or the movie was sort of forgettable, the following 10 songs all eclipsed the movies they were made for.

10 "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" by Bryan Adams

'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Image via The Guardian

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is far from the definitive Robin Hood movie it might have been expected to be. It's a live-action, big-budget take on the iconic character and his story, though doesn't endure to this day as a classic, with perhaps Alan Rickman's take on the Sheriff of Nottingham being its strongest element.

Also enduring beyond the film itself is the power ballad by Bryan Adams, "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You." It's the kind of song that most have likely heard, and could be surprised to hear it was even written for a movie. It's among the best-selling singles of the 1990s, while the film itself can't claim to be nearly as popular, at least not nowadays.

9 "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Bob Dylan

'Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid' (1973)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sam Peckinpah was a groundbreaking director whose films have held up well, even if he didn't have as much success in his time. His best-known films are likely The Wild Bunch and the Steve McQueen vehicle, The Getaway, leaving some of his other films, like Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, criminally underrated.

At least Bob Dylan's song "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" fared much better, ultimately becoming one of the folk/rock musician's most iconic songs. He wrote it for the film, and also acted in it, in a supporting role. Everyone else was unfairly overlooked for their efforts in making this great western, but thankfully, the tide's turned in the years since its release, and it's now more widely recognized and appreciated.

Pat Garrett And Billy The Kid Release Date May 23, 1973 Director Sam Peckinpah Cast James Coburn , Kris Kristofferson , bob dylan , Jason Robards Runtime 115 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

8 "New York, New York" (covered by Frank Sinatra)

'New York, New York' (1977)

Image via United Artists

An unusual film within Martin Scorsese's filmography, New York, New York is a romance/musical that depicts the turbulent relationship between a saxophonist and a young singer in the years following the end of World War Two.

The song "New York, New York" was originally written for the film, and sung by its star, Liza Minnelli. However, just a few years after the film's release, the title song was covered by Frank Sinatra, and immediately became one of the singer's biggest hits. Many would likely be surprised to find out that Sinatra's version was a cover; that's how much more popular it became than the movie it originated from.

Buy on Amazon

7 "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

'Blue Hawaii' (1961)

Close

When it comes to Elvis Presley, it's fair to say that many of his songs have endured more than most of his movies. While he had a prolific career as an actor, he's still best known for his music, and that goes for Blue Hawaii and the song "Can't Help Falling in Love" extra notably.

It's an instantly recognizable classic love song that most have likely heard, or at least heard referenced/covered by other musicians. The number of people who've actually seen the Elvis Presley movie it was written for (especially nowadays) is surely far lower.

Watch on Kanopy

6 "Cut to the Feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen

'Ballerina' (2016)

Close

Let's face it: not many people have heard of Ballerina. It was an animated family movie that was also a Canadian and French co-production and centers on a young girl who'll do whatever it takes to become a world-famous ballerina.

While the song "Cut to the Feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen might not have been the cultural juggernaut that "Call Me Maybe" was (even though it's flat-out a better song), it's still more well-known than the movie it was written for. It's one of Jepsen's best songs, and an amazing pop song that's well-regarded in many music circles, even if it hasn't achieved worldwide fame. Still, it's certainly more well-known than the movie Ballerina.

Watch on Tubi

5 "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio

'Dangerous Minds' (1995)