With director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opening in theaters this week, I recently got to speak with Ben Schwartz and James Marsden about the anticipated sequel. In the sequel, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero and gets his wish when Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To help save the world, Sonic teams up with Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore.

During the interview, Schwartz and Marsden talked about what they’re most excited for audiences to see in the sequel, how director Jeff Fowler had made a bigger and better film, why they’re so impressed with the way Fowler works, and we even get talking about toys…

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Director Jeff Fowler on the Bigger Sequel, Knuckles Powers, and Jim Carrey Transforming Himself Into the Eggman

Watch what Ben Schwartz and James Marsden had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Ben Schwartz and James Marsden

Marsden asks if I have a Cyclops figure behind me…

What are they each most excited for audiences to see in the Sonic sequel?

What was it like working with director Jeff Fowler and the way he made the sequel bigger and better?

How Fowler has to direct so many different things on a Sonic movie from live-action to voice overs and animation.

Image via Paramount

Here's the synopsis for Sonic 2:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

Jim Carrey on ‘Sonic 2,’ How He Prepares for a Role Like Robotnik, and Why ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Has Such a Special Place in his Heart

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Steve Weintraub (9776 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub