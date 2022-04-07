The spring movie season is in full swing and the month of April has a loaded film slate. One of those highly anticipated films, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is coming out this weekend. The sequel to one of the final pre-pandemic hits and based on the popular video game franchise of the same name is ready to run into theaters. Now we have an idea of how well Sonic’s second race will start. According to Deadline, Sonic 2 is projected to make over $50 million in its opening weekend, and it could even make $60 million.

When you compare this to the first film, this projection is in the same chili-dog-filled ballpark. Sonic the Hedgehog made $58 million in its opening weekend, and in its four-day holiday weekend it made $70 million. The sequel has already made $30 million internationally in 31 markets. The film opens in an additional 22 markets this weekend. This includes Latin America, Italy, and Korea.

The film is being shown in over 4,200 theaters. Previews start on Thursday at 3 PM and there were fan events this past Wednesday at 700 locations. The first Sonic film grossed $3 million in its previews which started at 5 PM and led to a $20.9 million opening day. Because of this, it will be interesting to see how a couple more hours will affect the sequel’s opening weekend box office.

Image via Paramount Pictures Studios

RELATED: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Ben Schwartz and James Marsden on Making a Bigger and Better Sequel

The reviews have also been very similar for the sequel when compared to the original, with Sonic 2 rocking a fresh 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. From the fun trailers to the Easter egg-filled posters, this sequel seems to take everything that worked in the first film and cranks it up to eleven.

Few video game adaptations have captured the spirit of a franchise as well as Sonic the Hedgehog did. Whether it was Jim Carrey’s evil Dr. Robotnik or the fast-paced action, the entire experience was simply glee-inducing. The sequel is going bigger, introducing Idris Elba’s Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s Tails while Carrey’s Robotnik goes deeper into entertaining madness. It also helps that Jeff Fowler returned as the director of this bombastic sequel.

Sonic 2 is opening against two films this week, Michael Bay’s Ambulance and A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, Sonic is the only new family-friendly film on the market. Paramount is banking on that playing into Sonic 2’s success and, as of right now, it looks like it will. With Sonic 3 already in development and a Knuckles spin-off series on the way, Paramount is ready to turn Sonic’s blue trail into a sea of green. With the sequel showcasing a grand globetrotting adventure filled with absurd humor and colorful action, it is certain to be a hit. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, O'Shaughnessey, Carrey, and Elba.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens in theaters on April 8, 2022.

'Max Payne' Games to Get Redux With Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (337 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick