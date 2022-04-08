The quippy 'lil electric ball we all know and love as one Sonic "Thee" Hedgehog has lived up to his gotta go fast mantra at the Thursday box office, taking $6.3 million in previews. The video game adaptation is set to outpace both Morbius and The Batman at the box office, while Ambulance, the latest blockbuster explode-a-thon from one-time Death of Cinema herald Michael Bay, is expected to squeak over the line with a disappointing $10 million. Variety, describing the Sonic sequel as "Sonic Part Deux" — it's giving Thespian — expects the spiny mammal to pick up around $55 million across the weekend.

The Sonic starrer has had a mixed bag of reviews thus far, hitting a 46 aggregate score on Metacritic at the time of writing. (It should be noted that this is pretty good for a video game movie, which have historically fared poorly within the pages of critical columns. The present user score of 8.3, albeit based on a slight sample of 25 ratings, suggests that fans, at least, are having a fine enough time.) In our C+ review, we called it a "solid" adaptation, writing that:

"It’s truly impressive that Fowler has found a way to integrate the wild world and characters of the Sonic the Hedgehog games into the real world in a way that actually works, but it’s a shame that it comes at the expense of the story of friendship that made the first Sonic the Hedgehog film so charming."

Notably, The New York Times was markedly positive about the latest Sonic adventure, dubbing it a "fast-paced romp that's silly, filled with quips and unabashedly for children — which is refreshing, coming at a time when so many other children's franchises have succumbed to Sturm and Drang". (Presumably, the writer is including the adult children in the room who have apparently rushed to Sonic 2 in their droves.) Little White Lies, on the other hand, pulled no punches — or should we say, knuckles — in their hatchet job:

"There’s a joke where people say, “This film’s plot could’ve been written on the back of a napkin!” Yet for Sonic 2, a napkin seems like the equivalent of multi-volumed antiquarian tome, as there is so little of substance to this depressingly rote endeavor."

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 picks up from the events of the first movie, reuniting audiences with the lovable hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) in his new home of Green Hills. Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back, too, saved by Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), having previously been marooned on an alien mushroom planet. Colleen O'Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Shemar Moore and Tika Sumpter round off the cast. You can catch it in theaters now.

