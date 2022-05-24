With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 officially out on digital and coming soon to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, Collider has a new exclusive deleted scene from 2022's big video game movie blockbuster. Starring Ben Schwartz as the titular Blue Blur, the film followed up on its predecessor's blockbuster success becoming the highest-grossing video game movie in the U.S., proving the staying power of Sonic on the big screen. The deleted scene doesn't feature the hedgehog at all but instead focuses on his adoptive human father Tom (James Marsden), and his bumbling deputy Wade (Adam Pally). The film is now streaming on Paramount+ and is available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9.

The scene starts off familiar with Wade walking into the doors of the Mean Bean Coffee Company only to find the secret lair of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) where his assistant Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) is currently selecting an outfit for him. Rather than immediately jump to Wade bursting through the doors in an attempt to bust Stone, he decides to check with his boss before he goes rushing in. Tom, who's just had to deal with an ambush at Rachel's wedding, takes Commander Walters' (Tom Butler) radio and responds. What follows is a classic breakdown in communication gag where the radio cuts out at the worst time and Wade mishears (or, from his perspective, hears loud and clear) Tom's warning as an urging to go inside. It doesn't do much for the plot, but it's an extra, classic gag thrown in to emphasize Wade's big oaf energy.

Tom's warning would also be proven immediately correct when an upgraded Robotnik pops into the hideout while Wade was interrogating Stone. The deleted scene is just one that can be viewed as part of the home release of the film. Sonic the Hedgehog 2's physical release also comes with a number of other special features including "Sonic Drone Home," a new animated short that sees Sonic and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) trying to rescue Knuckles (Idris Elba).

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also starred Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. It even saw the return of the creative team that got the franchise off on the right foot with the first film. Jeff Fowler served as director once again with Pat Casey and Josh Miller writing once again alongside John Whittington. Producers for the film included Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno while Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller all served as executive producers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is available digitally now on Paramount+ and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 9. Check out Collider's exclusive deleted scene below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

