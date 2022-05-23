Gotta go fast! Hot off its box office success, the fan-beloved sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is getting ready for its release on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans will be able to get their hands on the highest-grossing video game movie in U.S. history on Digital on May 24 and on physical media on August 9. The film will also be streaming on Paramount+ beginning on May 24.

The sequel begins with Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) living happily in his new home of Green Hills with his chosen family Tom and Maddie (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter) looking for a chance to prove that he has what it takes to be a real superhero. His chance comes when an old enemy returns, sending Sonic on a journey across the world where he will meet new friends and enemies. The sequel also features more returning cast members with Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey as the fan-favorite Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik. Additionally, Colleen O'Shaughnessey returns as the voice of Tails after appearing in a post-credits scene in the first movie. The sequel also adds Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles to the cast.

Sonic fans who purchase the Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be treated to nearly an hour of bonus features. Among them is a brand new, and exclusive, animated short starring the trio of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles called "Sonic Drone Home."

The film comes from the same team that brought the original film to life. With director Jeff Fowler returning to helm the sequel. Screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller returned as well to write the script with The Lego Batman Movie writer John Whittington from a story by Casey and Miller. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno. Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller all served as executive producers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will become available to stream on Paramount+, in the U.S. and Canada, and will be available on Digital for purchase and rent on all platforms starting on May 24. The film will then become available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on August 9. Fans will also have the option to purchase the first film and its sequel as a 2-movie Collection on Digital and Blu-ray.

