Whew... sometimes it's worth wondering how fast "too fast" might be, Sonic.

With a brand new full-length trailer releasing tomorrow, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has had a new, gimmicky trailer drop as a sneak peek — and it's literally just the new one, but sped up to an unwatchable degree. Honestly, be our guests: if you can find something in there that isn't a silly Easter egg, give us a call. Ah, we don't want to sound like grouches — it's not the first time Sonic 2 has had a tongue-in-cheek trailer, either, given earlier iterations have lampooned the likes of Batman, and the marketing ploy is clever after all.

What did we catch from the split second of footage? Well, less of anything that we could glean might actually be in the trailer tomorrow, so much as an assortment of meme-y gags. Sanic Hegehog, the Sonic variant that looks like it was drawn by a third-grader with bad hand-eye coordination, makes an appearance some milliseconds through; right at the end, the trailer makers poke fun at the original Sonic design that was lampooned by everyone with a semblance of taste, with a vanishingly quick, crossed-out image of Old Cursed Sonic. (If that wasn't already his official name, it is now.)

Paramount confirmed last month that a third Sonic film is in development at the studio, but they have yet to confirm whether a super-speed trailer will also be commissioned for the threequel. (Hopefully not.) The CEO of the Sega Corporation, Haruki Satomi, had this to say:

"“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed. We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

Catch the new trailer below. (Or, frankly, don't, because it's literally impossible.) Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters on April 8. It stars Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower, reprising her role from the original video games, and Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Jim Carrey as the nefarious Dr. "Eggman" Robotnik round off the live-action human cast.

