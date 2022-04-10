This weekend has been a very busy one for new film releases. One of the high-profile films coming out this week was Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The highly anticipated video game sequel has already won the domestic weekend, but the speedy blue blur is now the king of the international box office.

Sonic 2 has grossed $37 million this weekend across 53 markets. This includes 22 new markets and now the film’s international box office stands at an impressive $70 million. Sonic is number one across almost all its new markets. Some of the highlights include the film making $6.3 million in Mexico at 905 locations, $3.4 million in Brazil at 656 locations, $1.7 million in Italy at 420 locations, $1.2M in Argentina at 214 locations, and $1.1M in Panama at 157 locations.

Sonic also had an impressive second weekend in some of its international markets. This includes making $3.8 million in the United Kingdom at 687 locations, $3 million in France at 696 locations, $2.1 million in Australia at 322 locations, and $1.4 million in Germany at 580 locations. While most of Sonic's second-weekend business landed the film in second place behind Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which also opened early in some international markets, the film only had a 38% drop between weekends. That is extremely impressive given that most studios pray for a 50% drop between a film's first two weekends.

Sonic 2 now has a worldwide box office total of $141 million which includes the updated domestic weekend total of $71 million. This means the film made $13 million more than the first film’s $58 million opening weekend. This domestic number is even better when you realize that the first film opened on a holiday weekend and the sequel's opening weekend gross is $1 million more than the original's $70 million four-day opening. Another reason this number is huge is because this opening breaks the record for the highest video game opening in cinema history. In the ever-growing sea of video game movies, that should not be overlooked.

Sonic 2’s performance is proving the family market exists and films like this can still dominate the box office. After two years of family-centric films like Luca, Turning Red, and The Mitchells vs the Machines going straight to streaming, studios should take note of Sonic's success. It not only did well, it outperformed the first film by a considerable margin. It has felt like Paramount has been on a mission of late to show that the theatrical experience still matters. This is the studio’s fifth major box office success since a majority of theaters reopened in the middle of 2021. Films like A Quiet Place Part 2, Scream, Jackass Forever, and The Lost City are all very different. However, they all have helped remind the world that nothing beats the theatrical experience. Sonic is another success story for the studio and a reminder of that theatrical power. Companies like Disney should take note.

Sonic 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, and Idris Elba. You can race to theaters now to see what all the fuss is about and remember to bring extra chilly dogs for the whole family.

