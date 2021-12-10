Though Idris Elba has said his rendition of Knuckles "won't be sexy," it's hard to deny the power he'll wield in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with the first images showing the red echidna in all his glory. The promo images also give a closer look at Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his new high-tech army, Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) youthful sidekick Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and returning humans Tom and Maddie Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter). The images have come in alongside the first trailer for the sequel, which debuted at last night's Game Awards.

The images capture some of the highest points of the trailer, showing the plane adventure Sonic and Tails embark on, as well Knuckles' red-streaked power. It's unknown how Robotnik and Knuckles will team up based on these images and the trailer, though it more than likely has something to do with a certain Master Emerald.

The most striking image could perhaps be that of Sonic pretending to be Batman, with his silhouette captured nicely against the bright moon over Green Hills. There's also a shot of Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) and Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds) on what looks to be a vacation.

A brief synopsis also been revealed for the sequel:

After the events of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020), Sonic stays alone in Green Hills while Tom and Maddie go on vacation. When Doctor Eggman returns to find the Master Emerald with the help of Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Miles 'Tails" Prower set out to stop him.

Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the final films to make it out of the theatrical gate in 2020, drumming up an impressive domestic box office total of $149 million. The film was also a modest critical hit as far as video game films are concerned, with most films daring to delve into this area critically reviled. Filming on the sequel began back in March, and had completed by May. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also see the return of Adam Pally as Deputy Wade Whipple and Lee Madjoub as Robotnik's assistant Agent Stone. Jeff Fowler will once again serve as director on the project.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit theaters on April 8. Check out more of the new images below:

