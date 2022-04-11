With director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Lee Majdoub about playing Agent Stone in the sequel. In the sequel, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero and gets his wish when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To help save the world, Sonic teams up with Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore.

During the interview, Majdoub talked about what it’s like working with Carret on set and his dedication to getting it right, why video game fans will be so happy watching the sequel, what he’s excited for people to see, what fans would be surprised to learn about making a Sonic movie, and what it’s like pretending a tennis ball is a character like Knuckles.

Watch what Lee Majdoub had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Lee Majdoub

I jokingly ask how much he paid paramount to be able to work with Jim Carrey in the films.

What is it actually like working with Carrey on the films?

What is he most excited for audiences to see in the sequel?

What is it like on set talking to a tennis ball or whatever he’s pretending to interact with?

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of the Sonic sequel?

Here's the official synopsis for Sonic 2:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

