On her personal Twitter account, voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey has revealed that she will again take up the mantle of the two-tailed fox known as Tails in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey is a veteran voice actor who is also best known for roles as Sora Takenouchi in the Digimon Adventure series, Jazz Fenton from Danny Phantom, and Ino Yamanaka from the Naruto series. O'Shaughnessey has also provided the voice for several Sonic characters, including Charmy Bee and Tails in the video game series. O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails in the 2020 feature film Sonic the Hedgehog, being the only original Sonic character who wasn't recast for the movie.

O'Shaughnessy was passed up as Tails for the upcoming Netflix Sonic show, but in a tweet last February replying to a fan who was upset about the news, she had this to say: “Tails and I aren’t finished, yet.” Today, we find out precisely what O'Shaughnessey meant by that with her announcement of once again voicing Miles “Tails” Prower.

Ben Schwartz is back as the voice of Sonic, as are James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. Idris Elba is also joining the cast as Knuckles. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to theaters on April 8, 2022. Check out O’Shaughnessey's tweet announcing the news below.

Here is the official synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

