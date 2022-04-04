With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with director Jeff Fowler about the anticipated sequel. During the interview, Fowler talked about what it’s like in the editing room and trying to pick the best Jim Carrey take, how they figured out the way Idris Elba would voice Knuckles, the toughest stuff to do in the sequel, deleted scenes, what was it like working with Paramount and Sega, and if he’s interested in directing Sonic 3. In addition, like the first film, the sequel has a post-credits scene which introduces a new character. Fowler talks about how they figured out the post-credits scene without spoilers.

In the sequel, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero and gets his wish when Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik (Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To help save the world, Sonic teams up with Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore.

Watch what Jeff Fowler had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Jeff Fowler

Is he coming back for Sonic 3?

What was the toughest thing to get right in the sequel?

What is it like in the editing room trying to figure out which Jim Carrey take to use?

How did they figure out the way Idris Elba would voice Knuckles?

Did the film change a lot during the production or in the editing room?

Did they end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

How did they figure out what they wanted to do in the post-credits scene?

Was it always the character people see in the after-the-credits scene?

What was it like working with Paramount and Sega in terms of creative freedom?

Does he want to be involved with the Knuckles live-action series?

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Director Jeff Fowler on the Bigger Sequel, Knuckles Powers, and Jim Carrey Transforming Himself Into the Eggman

