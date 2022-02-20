The 2022 movie season is starting to heat up and one of the most anticipated sequels to come out this year is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and, since the film is set to release in April, its marketing machine is racing towards the finish. Fresh off a new poster featuring the whole cast, Paramount Pictures has released another poster of Sonic and company showing off their best Olympic material.

The new poster was released in seven different parts on Instagram with each of the images presenting a stylized letter of Sonic’s name with each of the main characters of Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, and the blue speedster himself in front of the letters. The last image in the set revealed the new poster of the four previously mentioned characters racing down a snowy mountain cliffside. Ben Schwartz’s Sonic and Idris Elba’s Knuckles are both on snowboards with the latter chasing Sonic like they were playing Mario & Sonic at the Winter Olympic Games. Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s Tails is flying right beside his best friend Sonic with a look of determination on his face while Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik is looming in the background in his classic Flying Egg Mobile.

This is an action set piece that we have seen in most of the marketing material up to this point, and it is a tease of the much bigger scale of this sequel. The film, which is involving so many classic Sonic elements like the Chaos Emerald and the introduction of franchise staple characters like Tails, is being pegged as this end of the world Indiana Jones-style adventure. This poster particularly does an excellent job of teasing all the different character dynamics and in the middle of that is Knuckles’ rivalry with Sonic which is all a part of Dr. Robotnik’s revenge plot. This is all very reminiscent of the story for the game Sonic and Knuckles & Sonic 3 and this new film appears to have so many Easter eggs sprinkled throughout for lifelong Sonic fans.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2020 with its great blend of heart, humor, and bizarre goofiness. At least from the fun posters and trailers, this sequel looks to be more of the same. Paramount seems to agree as a third film and a Knuckles spin-off series starring Elba has already been greenlit. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds exclusively into theaters on April 8, 2022, and you can view the new adventurous poster down below.

