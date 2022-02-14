It's game day, so it's time to choose your team! Of course, the teams in question are Team Sonic or Team Knuckles. In this new Super Bowl spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jim Carrey's Doctor Robotnik pits Sonic the Hedgehog against his new rival Knuckles. The new footage features Knuckles punching Sonic through a television in the first few seconds of the spot, before the Doctor introduces Knuckles, who will be voiced by Idris Elba. Compared to some of the other footage released from Sonic 2 so far, this spot highlights Carrey's campy performance as Doctor "Eggman" Robotnik.

Based on the classic video game, the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie came out in early 2020. The film very famously delayed after releasing the first trailer due to fan pushback to Sonic's CG animation design. After doing a massive redesign of Sonic, the film garnered surprisingly good reviews, especially for Ben Schwartz's voice performance as Sonic and Carrey's over-the-top Doctor Robotnik.

In Sonic 2, Doctor Robotnik returns to fight Sonic and find the mystical Master Emerald, but this time he has a secret weapon: Knuckles the Echinda. Knuckles was introduced into the Sonic video game series as an antagonist to Sonic, so it follows that this is how he will be introduced in the film series. Sonic will have to team up with his new friend Tails, a fox, to save the world from Doctor Robotnik and Knuckles. Elba will be voicing Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey will voice Tails, the only cast member who had previously voiced their character in the video game series.

The new footage heavily focuses on Carrey. The spot notably features Doctor Robotnik's egg-shaped ship, which could hint at him taking on the Eggman title. In the first film, Carrey is only referred to as "Eggman" once, as an insult by James Marsden, and is billed as Doctor Robotnik. Now, he has gone full-on Eggman. We also see Carrey literally eating popcorn while watching Sonic and Knuckles fight, enjoying the results of his manipulation pitting them against each other. Carrey also approaches what looks like the Master Emerald at what is likely a climactic moment in the film. The spot ends with footage of a fight between the Doctor Eggman ship and Sonic, alongside Tails.

The new footage combines campy with action, showing that while it will stay true to the action of the games, it also has a sense of humor about itself. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be in theaters on April 8. You can check out the new footage here.

