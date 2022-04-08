She also talks about what she’s most excited for Sonic fans to see in the sequel.

With director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Colleen O'Shaughnessey about voicing Tails in the sequel. During the interview, she talked about the difference between voicing Tails in the movie versus the video games, what she’s most excited for fans to see in the sequel, how she didn’t know her scene in the first film would be in the post-credits, why she was excited to record a few times with Ben Schwartz, and if she knows anything about Sonic 3.

In the sequel, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero and gets his wish when Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To help save the world, Sonic teams up with Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore.

Watch what Colleen O'Shaughnessey had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey

How early on did she know Tails would be part of the first movie?

How she didn’t know it was the post-credits scene.

What’s the difference between recording Tails for Sonic the movie versus the video games?

How she got to record a few times with Ben Schwartz.

What is she most excited for Sonic fans to see in the sequel?

Has she been asking director Jeff Fowler about Sonic 3?

Here’s the synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

