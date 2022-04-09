They also reveal what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the Sonic sequel.

With director Jeff Fowler’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell about making the sequel. In the sequel, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero and gets his wish when Doctor Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To help save the world, Sonic teams up with Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails, James Marsden, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore.

During the interview, they talked about what they’re most excited for fans to see in the sequel, what fans would be surprised to learn about how a Sonic movie is made, and when they each realized people really loved the first film.

Here’s the synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

