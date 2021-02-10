In the before times, there was a movie called Sonic the Hedgehog. Originally depicted as a grotesque creature, a redesign made him more cartoony, loveable, and powered his movie to $319 million worldwide, which wasn’t bad for a movie where the main character goes on a slow road trip despite his signature ability is to move at great speeds. A sequel isn’t a massive surprise, and neither is the title, which Paramount announced today.

The official Sonic movie Twitter has revealed the title, which is…Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and honestly, I’m fine with that. Let’s cut out all pretension when it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog. We don’t need Sonic: Age of Heroesor Sonic: The Rise of Tails. There’s a new Sonic movie. It will be called Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It will have his flying two-tailed fox buddy Tails. The film is slated to arrive some time in 2022.

The question with the sequel isn’t the arrival of Tails (which was given, especially given the stinger from the first movie), but what they’ll do with the human characters. Will they bring back James Marsden and Tika Sumpter? Will Jim Carrey return as Dr. Robotnik? Will they let Sonic actually be fast? What about the Chaos Emeralds? These are the questions that must be answered…or not. It’s a Sonic movie. I was surprised that the first one was charming and delightful, although I think it would have been better if it had just been fully animated rather than a live-action/CGI hybrid. Here’s hoping the sequel improves upon the original.

Check out the new logo below.

