One of the most exciting reveals of The Game Awards 2021 was the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s buddy trip adventure featuring the world’s most famous hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will give fans their first proper look at Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey), the tail-spinning fox who joins Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) for the sequel. Besides that, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 keeps using classic elements from the game to please fans of all ages, as the Chaos Emeralds are now part of the cinematic universe based on Sega’s mascot. We also got to see Jim Carrey’s Robotnik return under the new alias of Dr. Eggman, the genius/villain who came back from another dimension to get revenge and steal some emeralds. Unfortunately, Robotnik is not alone this time since Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba) will partner up with the mad scientist to defeat Sonic.

RELATED:‌ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

Since video game movie adaptations are usually mediocre as a best-case scenario, the first Sonic the Hedgehog was a delightful surprise, even more so because the crew took on early feedback from fans and completely redesigned the hero only months before the film’s release. With a final look faithful to the original games, Sonic the Hedgehog became a huge box office success, which, of course, resulted in a sequel confirmed less than two months after its premiere.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has James Marsden and Tika Sumpter returning in their original roles as Tom and Maddie Wachowski respectively. Additionally, Lee Majdoub will also be returning as Agent Stone. Other cast members appearing in the upcoming movie include Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. The sequel also sees the returns of the first movie's creative team, with Jeff Fowler as director and Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington as the writers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wrapped filming back in May, and now the sequel is ready to bring the speed to theaters on April 8, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2's official synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Poster Showcases a Speedy Team-Up Gotta go fast!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email