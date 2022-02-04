2022 promises moviegoers a ton of new sequels. One of these highly anticipated films is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is speeding towards an April release. Now, a brand-new TV spot gives us another look at its action-packed spectacle.

While this 30 second TV spot acts as a more condensed version of the first trailer that was released this past December at The Game Awards, there are a few quick extended shots showcasing Sonic’s improved skills and his battle with Knuckles. The first new shot occurs in the scene of Sonic snowboarding down a hill like he is playing Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games while being chased by Dr. Robotnik's drones.

The footage in question is of our favorite blue blur free-falling down the snowy mountain as Sonic says a new line, “time to go for a ride”, before it cuts to the previously released shot of the drones chasing Sonic.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

The other new moment in the spot gives fans a quick shot of Knuckles doing his best superhero landing before going in for an attack in the same head-to-head showdown with Sonic we have seen before. The classic trailer voiceover guy also assures viewers that “the real competition begins” in this film, which is alluding to Knuckles and Sonic butting heads, but also the never-ending battle between Sonic and Dr. Robotnik. The rest of the spot then goes into the other past footage of Sonic and his best friend Tails in his famous red plane as they dodge an incoming missile attack before it cuts to Knuckles punching towards the camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog was such a genuinely nice surprise when it came out in early 2020 and delighted audiences with its great blend of heart, humor, and fast-paced action. This TV spot only seems to promise more of the same while adding other classic Sonic elements like Tails and Knuckles. Also, if you thought Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Dr. Robotnik was crazy in the first film, this sequel looks to top his insanity in the original by a quick mile. Robotnik is out for revenge and is now rocking his classic bald headed look with his ridiculously long mustache that was teased at the end of the last film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races exclusively into theaters April 8th, 2022, and you can watch the full TV spot down below.

'The Orville: New Horizons' Releases Nearly 4-Minute Sneak Peek of Upcoming Season on Hulu The crew aboard the U.S.S. Orville is back

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email