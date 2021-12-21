In celebration of the holidays, Paramount Pictures has released a “Yule Log” video for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s buddy trip adventure featuring the world’s most famous hedgehog. The video creates a relaxing holiday scene and was developed to be left in the background while you focus on preparing your own living room for the celebrations.

At the start of the video, the blue blur lights the fireplace of a living room, letting the soothing sounds of wood cracking and burning fill the void. The relaxing atmosphere is interrupted from time to time, as Sonic hangs a new piece of decoration faster than the human eye can see. As time goes by, the living room is filled with a Christmas tree, wrapped packages, socks, and even Sonic’s gift list. The list includes, of course, chili dogs and oversized hats, a nod to the adventures the blue blur lived during the first film.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog was a delightful surprise, even more so because the crew took on early feedback from fans and completely redesigned the hero only months before the film’s release. With a final look faithful to the original games, Sonic the Hedgehog became a huge box office success, which, of course, resulted in a sequel confirmed less than two months after its premiere. The sequel is also fateful to the games, with the first trailer confirming the accurate look for newcomer characters Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba).

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jim Carrey’s Robotnik returns under the new alias of Dr. Eggman, and he’s bringing a powerful ally, Knuckles the Echidna. The duo is looking for a Chaos Emerald, a gem that can give them enough power to destroy the world. To stop them, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) will team up with Tails.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also has James Marsden and Tika Sumpter returning in their original roles as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, respectively. Additionally, Lee Majdoub will also be returning as Agent Stone. Other cast members appearing in the upcoming movie include Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore. The sequel also sees the returns of the first movie's creative team, with Jeff Fowler as director and Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington as the writers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 wrapped filming back in May, and now the sequel is ready to bring the speed to theaters on April 8, 2022. Check Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s “Yule Log” video below.

Here’s the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 official synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

