Dr. Robotnik is back for more shenanigans as, in an exciting announcement for fans of the high-speed, action-packed Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, Jim Carrey is officially reprising his role as the nefarious and scheming inventor in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Variety was the first to break the news. His portrayal of the eccentric and diabolical scientist seeking to capture Sonic and harness his powers for world domination was both menacing and hilariously over-the-top and was a key factor in the films performing as well as they did at the worldwide box office. Carrey's comeback had previously been hinted at via social media after a preview was shared featuring Robotnik's distinctive laughter.

The first film in the series was an unexpected delight, particularly because the production team responded to early fan criticism by completely overhauling Sonic's appearance just months before its debut. This change, which made Sonic's design true to the original video games, played a significant role in the movie's massive success at the box office. The film's overwhelming success naturally led to the announcement of a sequel within just two months of the first film's release.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 didn't meet quite the same level of acclaim as its predecessor, the franchise is set to continue growing in the near future. Along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, there's also a spin-off due out soon for Paramount+, Knuckles, which will focus on the titular echidna from the series, portrayed once again by Idris Elba.

How Successful Are The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Films?

The first film, released in 2020, grossed $319.7 million worldwide on a budget of $85–90 million, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of that year and setting a record for the biggest opening weekend for a video game film in the United States and Canada, while its sequel, released in 2022, was an even bigger success, grossing $405.4 million worldwide, meaning the prospect of a follow-up was almost a certainty at that point.

Jeff Fowler is set to direct the next installment in the series, continuing his role from the first two films. Ben Schwartz will once again provide the voice for Sonic, the cheeky and iconic speedy hero from Sega's most famous game in its history. The film's production will be overseen by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

Audiences can look forward to Sonic 3's release in cinemas on December 20, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. You can stream previous installments on Paramount+.

