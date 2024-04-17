The Big Picture Idris Elba returns as Knuckles in his own spin-off series and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, promising a deeper dive into the Sonic universe.

The film is expected to see Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails teaming up to stop Robotnik and possibly facing off against Shadow the Hedgehog.

Elba teases plenty of Easter eggs for diehard Sonic fans in the upcoming movie, praising Jim Carrey's incredible performance as Robotnik.

Idris Elba made quite the splash when he appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as Knuckles, the warrior echidna, and the guardian of the Chaos Emeralds. Such was the impression Elba made, he's returning to the role in Knuckles, a spin-off series for the character which looks like tremendous fun. But not only that, Elba will also be reprising the role in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, production on which has recently concluded.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 expanded on the story established in the first movie, as Sonic (Ben Schwartz), now living with the Wachowskis (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter), tries his hand at being a vigilante. The appearance of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), alongside new ally Knuckles, challenges Sonic to find the Master Emerald, a powerful artifact capable of altering reality. Sonic teams up with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy), a twin-tailled fox who idolizes him, to thwart their plans. The adventure takes them from Siberian temples to underwater ruins, all of which are based on levels within the iconic video games.

What Will 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Be About?

The video game of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduced Knuckles to the series, and led into Sonic & Knuckles, which brought the pair into harmony with each other once Knuckles realized what Robotnik was up to. It's expected that the film will see Sonic, Knuckles and Tails teaming up to thwart the manic Robotnik yet again, along with combating the threat of Shadow the Hedgehog, but as Elba told Collider's Steve Weintraub in an interview for Knuckles, the details haven't quite been thrashed out yet, although he did promise plenty of "Easter eggs" for Sonic fans, and also took the time to praise Carrey's superb performance as the antagonist.

I can tease nothing. No, seriously. I don't even know what's gonna happen in it. No, I'm joking. I can tell you that it's super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3’s probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it. Jim is incredible, man. What a performance. It’s so great to work against, even though I'm never there with him, but I get to hear his voice. Bomb.

Knuckles is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024, with all six episodes. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20 this year, just in time for the holiday season.

Knuckles Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the techniques of the Echidna warrior. Release Date April 26, 2024 Cast Idris Elba , Adam Pally , Jaimi Barbakoff , Alice Wren Tregonning , Tony Coughlan , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Daniel Singh , Alfredo Tavares Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

